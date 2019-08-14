14.08.2019 22:15:00

DLT Continues Cybersecurity Portfolio Expansion

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government solutions aggregator, today announced the addition of multiple new technology vendors to its growing cybersecurity portfolio. These vendors provide U.S. government agencies with the tools they need to meet the continuous diagnostics and monitoring (CDM) mandate requirements from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as employ cloud services and the Zero Trust framework to balance user access with network integrity. 

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies. (PRNewsfoto/DLT Solutions)

"More than 35,000 cybersecurity incidents were reported by civilian agencies in fiscal year 2017 and incidents like these continue to impact our government," said Brian Strosser, DLT Solutions president. "While the U.S. government is facing challenges with the increasing number threats and retaining cybersecurity personnel, DLT is supporting our U.S. public sector customers with the broadest set of channel partners and cybersecurity tools, in an effort to improve each agency's risk management posture."

"As threats to the U.S. government's networks, data, and other critical components evolve, DLT is continuing to strengthen our technology vendor portfolio and key partnerships, so the U.S. government can remain secure and agencies can focus on their missions," continued Brian.

New additions to the DLT cybersecurity technology vendor portfolio include:

  • BitSight 
  • Corsa
  • FireMon 
  • Flashpoint
  • Glasswall
  • IDaptive
  • ObserveIT 
  • Swimlane 
  • ThreatStop

As the end of the federal fiscal year approaches, federal agencies can also utilize DLT's extensive contract portfolio to procure these cybersecurity solutions. Learn more at dlt.com.

About DLT Solutions
Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices through access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services. DLT's go-to-market expertise is focused on six core technology domains; Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Application Lifecycle, Business Applications, and IT Infrastructure which are strategically crafted around how our technology partners go to market. To learn more, visit our website at www.dlt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlt-continues-cybersecurity-portfolio-expansion-300901950.html

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street ist im Mittwochshandel eingebrochen. Lediglich an den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB