DLT Continues Cybersecurity Portfolio Expansion

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government solutions aggregator, today announced the addition of multiple new technology vendors to its growing cybersecurity portfolio. These vendors provide U.S. government agencies with the tools they need to meet the continuous diagnostics and monitoring (CDM) mandate requirements from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as employ cloud services and the Zero Trust framework to balance user access with network integrity.

"More than 35,000 cybersecurity incidents were reported by civilian agencies in fiscal year 2017 and incidents like these continue to impact our government," said Brian Strosser, DLT Solutions president. "While the U.S. government is facing challenges with the increasing number threats and retaining cybersecurity personnel, DLT is supporting our U.S. public sector customers with the broadest set of channel partners and cybersecurity tools, in an effort to improve each agency's risk management posture."

"As threats to the U.S. government's networks, data, and other critical components evolve, DLT is continuing to strengthen our technology vendor portfolio and key partnerships, so the U.S. government can remain secure and agencies can focus on their missions," continued Brian.

New additions to the DLT cybersecurity technology vendor portfolio include:

BitSight

Corsa

FireMon

Flashpoint

Glasswall

IDaptive

ObserveIT

Swimlane

ThreatStop

As the end of the federal fiscal year approaches, federal agencies can also utilize DLT's extensive contract portfolio to procure these cybersecurity solutions. Learn more at dlt.com.

About DLT Solutions

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices through access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services. DLT's go-to-market expertise is focused on six core technology domains; Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Application Lifecycle, Business Applications, and IT Infrastructure which are strategically crafted around how our technology partners go to market. To learn more, visit our website at www.dlt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlt-continues-cybersecurity-portfolio-expansion-300901950.html

SOURCE DLT Solutions