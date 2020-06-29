DLP Lending: New Name and New Website

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Direct Lending Partners, the lending arm of DLP Real Estate Capital, has announced an official rebranding of its former name, to DLP Lending, effective today June 29, 2020. The change solidifies the company's vital contribution to its parent company along with providing enhanced clarity to its clients and partners.

Accompanying the update to the name, DLP Lending has launched a fully redesigned website, dlplending.com. A comprehensive listing of updated loan programs and resources, as well as case studies, informative blogs, upcoming events, and a team breakdown will all be included in the new site. Additionally, clients will have the opportunity to learn more about accessing DLP Lending's Line of Credit or becoming a DLP Elite Partner for optimal scale and growth.

DLP Lending recently launched its own signature podcast, named Talking Loudly with Nate, hosted by the company's President Nathan Trunfio. Trunfio taps into co-influencers in the real estate industry and promises a 'loud' and lively discussion with a new guest each episode.

Trunfio comments, "We are excited for the rebrand of DLP Direct Lending Partners to DLP Lending. With a fresh new website and interactive broadcasts, we continue to thrive and scale, develop new relationships, and grow our Elite Partner base. It's the perfect opportunity to continue the evolution of our brand as a part of the DLP family of companies."

DLP Lending offers direct funding for short-term real estate loans. With a practical approach, the lending arm of DLP Real Estate Capital gets your deal done, even when banks and traditional lenders cannot. DLP Lending lends capital for Fix & Flips, new construction, and multifamily bridge loans. With its flexible Line of Credit, operators have the ability to scale their real estate investing business and build a dynamic portfolio. Become a DLP Elite Partner and experience even faster approvals, more financing options, and elite loan servicing.

More than a traditional hard money lender, DLP Lending thrives on establishing long term relationships with its clients. The team includes innovators, visionaries, disruptors, and leaders, driven for greatness and passionately committed to succeed both in the real estate space as well as in life.

