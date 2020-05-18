18.05.2020 23:00:00

DLA Piper announces upcoming coronavirus webinars

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DLA Piper is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars for the week of May 18, 2020:

  • May 19 – Class action landscape in a post-COVID world
  • May 19 – Post-COVID-19: What next for trade, financing and investment in Latin America
  • May 20 – Investment trends and the political climate across Latin America

In addition, John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice, recently led a discussion with General James Mattis and Ambassador Nicholas Burns of The Cohen Group entitled "Looking forward: COVID-19 and its implications for global economies and international cooperation." In this special program, they discussed the importance of and pre-requisites to effective leadership and multi-lateral responses to global crises.

DLA Piper also recently launched a new podcast, Beyond the Curve, which will help businesses and communities plan and adapt to the challenges and uncertainties resulting from COVID-19. The episodes will feature DLA Piper lawyers and other business and community leaders discussing forward-facing approaches to navigating these unprecedented times.

Additional archived webinars can also be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, a global repository of timely and in-depth thought leadership that delivers the firm's proven guidance and direction during these difficult times. Past webinars have covered a wide range of topics such as the US CLO outlook, global return-to-work issues, an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, a China tax and legal update, guidance for US employers, legal considerations for restarting a franchise system, risks of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, global reductions-in-force, US-China contract fulfillment challenges, state and local taxes and the impact of COVID-19 on the sports sector, among many others.

To receive information on these and other upcoming events, as well as to receive DLA Piper's daily digest of alerts and other publications, sign up here. We are continuing to add new webinars daily, so please check regularly for updates.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-announces-upcoming-coronavirus-webinars-301061174.html

SOURCE DLA Piper

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.15
10.08 %
Adecco Group 42.61
8.59 %
UBS Group 9.59
6.87 %
Alcon 58.24
6.74 %
ABB 18.11
6.00 %
Sika 165.95
2.34 %
Swisscom 501.60
2.30 %
Novartis 82.55
1.71 %
Nestle 105.08
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 351.55
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:16
Vontobel: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
14:08
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12:30
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
11:46
Im Auge des Hurrikans
10:00
Fed Ramps Up Asset Purchases
08:05
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Goldman Sachs-Experte erwartet einen erneuten Markteinbruch
Saudischer Staatsfonds investiert Milliarden in der Coronakrise
Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Sicherheitslücken bei Apple: iPhones wohl anfällig für Hacker-Angriffe
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
ams will schnelle Integration von OSRAM - Aktien im Plus
Corona-Krise: Jim Cramer sieht Chancen für Beyond Meat & Co.
Vifor und FMC erreichen zusammen mit ChemoCentryx Studien-Ziele nicht - Vifor-Aktie wegen Dividendenabschlag optisch leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt ging es zum Wochenauftakt ebenso wie für den deutschen Leitindex deutlich aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich sehr freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag ebenfalls Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB