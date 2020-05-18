DLA Piper announces upcoming coronavirus webinars

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing webinar series covering the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), DLA Piper is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars for the week of May 18, 2020:

May 19 – Class action landscape in a post-COVID world

May 19 – Post-COVID-19: What next for trade, financing and investment in Latin America

May 20 – Investment trends and the political climate across Latin America

In addition, John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice, recently led a discussion with General James Mattis and Ambassador Nicholas Burns of The Cohen Group entitled "Looking forward: COVID-19 and its implications for global economies and international cooperation." In this special program, they discussed the importance of and pre-requisites to effective leadership and multi-lateral responses to global crises.

DLA Piper also recently launched a new podcast, Beyond the Curve, which will help businesses and communities plan and adapt to the challenges and uncertainties resulting from COVID-19. The episodes will feature DLA Piper lawyers and other business and community leaders discussing forward-facing approaches to navigating these unprecedented times.

Additional archived webinars can also be found at DLA Piper's Coronavirus Resource Center, a global repository of timely and in-depth thought leadership that delivers the firm's proven guidance and direction during these difficult times. Past webinars have covered a wide range of topics such as the US CLO outlook, global return-to-work issues, an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, a China tax and legal update, guidance for US employers, legal considerations for restarting a franchise system, risks of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, global reductions-in-force, US-China contract fulfillment challenges, state and local taxes and the impact of COVID-19 on the sports sector, among many others.

