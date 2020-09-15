15.09.2020 16:24:00

DLA Piper advises MEDNAX in its US$885 million sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented MEDNAX, Inc., the national health solutions partner and leading provider of maternal-fetal, newborn and pediatric subspecialty care, in the sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners, a leading physician-led and physician-owned radiology practice, for US$885 million.

Founded in 2015, MEDNAX Radiology Solutions is an integrated provider of seamless on-the-ground and in-the-cloud radiology services, delivering scale and value to hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians through a combination of highly innovative physician groups and vRad, the nation's leading teleradiology organization.

"We were pleased to advise our long-time client MEDNAX in its sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions. Our extensive experience advising healthcare clients on strategic M&A initiatives and our long-term relationship with MEDNAX were important assets in our handling of this transaction," said Joshua Samek, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with the entire MEDNAX team as they support the company's mission of taking great care of the patient, every day and in every way."

In addition to Samek (Miami), the DLA Piper team representing MEDNAX included partners Russell Sass (Miami), Brian Gordon, Jamie Konn (both of Atlanta), Rita Patel, Jennifer Kashatus (both of Washington, DC), Jordan Bailowitz (Baltimore), Jamie Knox, Paolo Morante (both of New York), Randy Peak (Dallas) and Nathaniel McKitterick (Silicon Valley); of counsel Sanjay Beri (Northern Virginia) and Nia Brown (Washington, DC); senior attorney Michelle Winbush (Baltimore); associates Julia Zaft, Summer Galitz, Adriana Valldejuly (all of Miami), James Rusert, Alvin Johnson, Julie Franki (all of Atlanta), Mary Claire Blythe (Baltimore), Michael Goldstein (Short Hills), Jessica Wright (New York) and Tiffany Nguyen (Northern Virginia); and attorneys Renae Flowers (Austin) and Virginia Lewey (Chicago).

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

The firm's global Healthcare sector consists of a multidisciplinary legal team with niche experience in health-related business and legal issues. The team regularly works with corporations and financial institutions, private investors, private equity groups, venture capital funds, institutional investors and portfolio companies in all types of healthcare transactions.

About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-mednax-in-its-us885-million-sale-of-mednax-radiology-solutions-to-radiology-partners-301131388.html

SOURCE DLA Piper

