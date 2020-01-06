06.01.2020 20:33:00

DLA Piper advises CIRCOR in US$172 million sale of Instrumentation and Sampling business to Crane Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented CIRCOR International, Inc., a provider of flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the industrial, energy, aerospace and defense markets, in the US$172 million sale of its Instrumentation and Sampling business to Crane Co.

The Instrumentation and Sampling business manufactures valves, fittings, regulators and sampling systems primarily serving energy end markets. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Adam Ghander (Boston) led the DLA Piper team, which also included partners Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC), Paolo Morante, Drew Young, Jeffrey Salinger (all of New York), Nathaniel McKitterick, Ute Krudewagen (both of Silicon Valley) and Cathryn Le Regulski (Northern Virginia); of counsel Sanjay Shirodkar and Nia Brown (both of Washington, DC); and associates Kurt Weaver, Tim Fuhriman,Alexandra Klingenstein, and Michael Jamieson (all of Boston).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for nine consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

About DLA Piper (www.dlapiper.com)
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-circor-in-us172-million-sale-of-instrumentation-and-sampling-business-to-crane-co-300981934.html

SOURCE DLA Piper

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
13:30
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;