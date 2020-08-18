18.08.2020 19:13:00

DLA Piper advises AS Roma in its sale to The Friedkin Group for €591 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented AS Roma SPV, LLC, the majority shareholder of Italian soccer club AS Roma, in the sale of its controlling interest in the team and certain related assets to The Friedkin Group, Inc., in a transaction valued at €591 million.

"It was a privilege to represent AS Roma SPV in connection with its successful exit transaction," said Richard Rubano, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.  "The completion of this transaction – particularly during such unprecedented times – is a testament to the world-class organization built by Mr. Palotta and his management team and demonstrates the resiliency of sports properties in the post-COVID world."

In addition to Rubano (New York), the DLA Piper team included lawyers from across the US, UK and Italy, and spanned multiple practice groups. Among others, the team included partners Peter White (New York), Mark Whitaker (Northern Virginia), Goffredo Guerra (Milan) and Francesco Aleandri (Milan), and of counsel Alexander Steinberg (New York).  The team represented AS Roma SPV from the commencement of its sale process through successful closing and previously served as counsel to Roma and its affiliated entities on various strategic transactions (including various financing and stadium development projects).  

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.  In addition, DLA Piper's market-leading international team of sports lawyers has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the sports industry, including multi-billion dollar acquisitions and sales of sports franchises, joint ventures, stadium and arena developments, team financings, media and sponsorship arrangements, and regulatory and administrative issues.

About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-as-roma-in-its-sale-to-the-friedkin-group-for-591-million-301114228.html

SOURCE DLA Piper

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 511.60
0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.40
0.43 %
Geberit 520.20
0.15 %
Swiss Re 72.76
0.11 %
Adecco Group 47.48
0.02 %
Lonza Grp 560.40
-1.09 %
UBS Group 11.00
-1.30 %
SGS 2’351.00
-1.43 %
CS Group 10.10
-2.04 %
Alcon 55.00
-3.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
12:30
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Wasser - ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
09:03
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya - Aktie schwächer
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Kursverlusten
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Warren Buffetts Q2-Depot: Berkshire Hathaway flüchtet aus Airline-Aktien
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notiert am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten Verluste. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB