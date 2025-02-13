DKNY Unveils Spring 2025 Campaign Featuring Lila Moss Celebrating the Films of New York City

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’889 1.4%  SPI 17’088 1.3%  Dow 44’369 -0.5%  DAX 22’516 1.7%  Euro 0.9431 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’480 1.4%  Gold 2’912 0.3%  Bitcoin 86’965 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9078 -0.6%  Öl 74.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swisscom874251
Top News
Uniper-Aktie höher: Gewinnziele 2024 erreicht - Ausblick weniger rosig
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: BASF Aktie mit starker Erholung - Alibaba-Aktie vor dem Sprung
BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF-Agrarchemie vor Börsengang
Siemens-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Siemens-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Investment-Note für Nestlé-Aktie: Neue Analyse von UBS AG
Suche...
G-III Apparel Group LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 932276 / ISIN: US36237H1014]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 15:00:00

DKNY Unveils Spring 2025 Campaign Featuring Lila Moss Celebrating the Films of New York City

G-III Apparel Group LtdShs
26.46 CHF -1.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a continuation of its New York Stories, DKNY shifts focus from literature to cinema for its Spring 2025 Campaign, introducing Lila Moss as the new global face of the brand. In this starring role, she appears in scenes that are inspired by legendary films shot throughout the city.

Lila Moss as the new global face of the brand

After last season’s bold campaign that injected New York literature into the world of DKNY, this season, the power of film takes center stage. Drawing inspiration from iconic movies that showcase New York City as a vibrant backdrop, the campaign features both the city and Lila Moss as its main characters, with the cinematic atmosphere allowing Lila to seamlessly embody different roles. As a recent transplant to the city, she already shows the self-assurance of a local whose personal style becomes a calling card. In DKNY, she finds her own self in the city.

A rising star who brings a fresh energy and edge, Lila has been carving out a distinctive identity in the industry. As Kate Moss’s daughter, she extends her living fashion heritage, while projecting a captivating individuality that mirrors DKNY’s balance of timeless style and modern relevance. Lila representing DKNY takes on even more significance with Kate Moss appearing in the Donna Karan New York Spring 2025 Campaign – a mother-daughter connection between these two brands that echoes DKNY’s story of origin, when Donna Karan drew inspiration from her daughter for the line’s cool, youthful attitude.

"Lila as the next dynamic face of DKNY exudes energy that embodies our brand’s spirit, resonating with global consumers to create authentic brand connections,” states Jeff Goldfarb, Executive Vice President, at G-III Apparel Group. "This campaign further strengthens our commitment to expanding DKNY’s global presence.”

In the campaign, shot by Mikael Jansson, Lila gives off main character energy in looks that are youthful yet elevated, and feature the "DKNY est. 1989” collection which revisits iconic pieces from the DKNY archive and reinterprets them in a contemporary way. Signaling both ease and attitude, the collection reveals how styling boxy striped polo with denim shorts; a vibrant yellow parka over a black jersey dress; or pinstripe suiting worn informally creates silhouettes that are sophisticated and streamlined.

"The Spring DKNY 2025 Campaign represents a pivotal moment, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to creativity, authenticity, and accessibility. Launching today on @DKNY social channels, the campaign will debut globally through a diverse media mix, leading with impactful social, digital, premium outdoor, and influencer partnerships," says Jacki Bouza, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at G-III Apparel Group.

The Spring 2025 collection is available worldwide on DKNY.com and in select retailers.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson
Styled by Alastair McKimm
Creative Direction by Trey Laird
Hair by Mark Carrasquillo
Make-up by Anthony Turner

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Gabriella Romero - gabriella.romero@g-iii.com

ABOUT DKNY
Since its inception in 1989, DKNY has been synonymous with New York—inspired by the energy and attitude of the city. Founded on a pair of jeans and the speed of sport, DKNY is utility and purpose—it's practical and contemporary. Drawing on Donna Karan's original principle of designing for the woman who never knew where the day would take her, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life—wherever that may be. Today, we reimagine and reinvent once again—our love for New York City, serving as both muse and mentor. From stitch to silhouette, we invite the world to explore new collections where culture, confidence, and the heartbeat of New York converge and become part of a brand that is not just worn—but lived. This is our love letter to the authentic street style and boundless energy that define the very DNA of New York—a narrative that unfolds in a new era of accessibility.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII), a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, and National Sports leagues, among others.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac972e01-a77c-4c9e-b757-237f1b4d4e80


Analysen zu G-III Apparel Group LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
09:26 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
09:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Geldhäuser erstrahlen im Glanz/Europäische Technologie – Duo mit viel Power
12.02.25 Logo WHS Roblox Aktie: Enttäuschung nach den Zahlen. Geht der Gaming und Metaverse Boom 2025 weiter?
12.02.25 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
12.02.25 Silber - Wie sich der heutige Markt vom Vergangenen unterscheidet
12.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’410.14 19.21 BVKSPU
Short 13’687.81 13.55 BDKS2U
Short 14’171.90 8.94 UK0BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.77 13.02.2025 15:02:31
Long 12’320.00 19.46
Long 12’041.30 13.55 BJOSHU
Long 11’501.46 8.64 B2SSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple fokussiert sich auf Europa: Welche Auswirkungen kann das auf den XRP Kurs haben?
Tesla-Aktie im Sturzflug: Experte warnt und rät zum Verkauf
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Trotz zuletzt schwierigen Zeiten: Nestlé erhöht Dividende erneut - Aktie springt an
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bottom bei 95.000 $ gefunden oder droht tiefere Korrektur?
BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco mit schwachen Zahlen, aber Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
XRP-Prognose: 40% Absturz
Die weltweit grössten Staatspleiten
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie verliert kräftig: Wieder Quartalsverlust
Siemens Energy bleibt auf Kurs: Jahresziele 2024/25 bestätigt - Aktie legt zu

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten