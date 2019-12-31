31.12.2019 04:15:00

DJI Introduces the Zenmuse XT S, A New High Frame-Rate Thermal Imaging Camera

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, has introduced a new thermal imaging camera, the Zenmuse XT S, for DJI's Matrice 200 Series drones. The camera features an infrared thermal imaging sensor with high thermal sensitivity and resolutions for clear and detailed thermal imagery. The Zenmuse XT S enables firefighters, police officers, inspectors and more to gather intel beyond the capabilities of visual data, and act on them quickly to save money, time and lives.

Since introducing the industry's first integrated thermal drone camera through the original Zenmuse XT in late 2015, DJI has seen increased demand for thermal imaging drone solutions. The Zenmuse XT S will make high resolution and frame-rate thermal imaging cameras more affordable and accessible around the world.

"By offering Matrice 200 Series and Matrice 200 Series V2 pilots the ability to capture thermal data that is invisible to the human eye, the Zenmuse XT S will help introduce drone technology into more applications," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy at DJI. "Specifically, thermal imagery enables drone operators to see through smoke or fog, locate missing persons at night, identify overheating electric elements, and more."

Refined Thermal Imaging

The Zenmuse XT S was developed to handle even the toughest thermal imaging applications, such as long-range inspections. This is enabled through the 19mm lens on a 640x512, 25Hz refresh rate radiometric sensor, and improved further with 2x and 4x digital zoom capabilities.

A live view of thermal data is streamed directly to the operator on their mobile device through the DJI Pilot app, where they can access intelligent features that can quickly get insights from the thermal data. These features include:

  • Spot Meter: Tap a point for real-time temperature measurements.
  • Area Measurement: Select an area to get the max, min and average temperatures.
  • Temp Alarm: Get notified when an object's temperature exceeds a pre-set limit.
  • Color Palettes: Adjust the colors applied to thermal data.
  • Isotherm: Select how colors are distributed across a specific temperature range.

The radiometric sensor on the Zenmuse XT S captures temperature data on each picture and, when stored in R-JPEG file formats, can be analyzed later using the DJI Thermal Analysis Tool software to adjust parameters such as emissivity and reflected temperature for a more detailed inspection report.

The Zenmuse XT S is compatible with DJI's leading Matrice 200 Series and Matrice 200 Series V2 drone platforms when used with the DJI Pilot flight control app.

For more product details, please visit: dji.com/zenmuse-xt-s  

Availability

DJI Zenmuse XT S is available starting today through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers in select regions. To inquire about pricing and regional availability, please reach out to a local Enterprise dealer.

DJI Enterprise dealer map: https://www.dji.com/where-to-buy/enterprise-dealers 

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

