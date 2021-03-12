SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’693 0.6%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1102 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’722 0.0%  Bitcoin 53’297 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9288 0.4%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 
12.03.2021 19:20:00

DJ And Producer Markus Schulz Launches First Global NFT Collection On Sweet

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned, German-American DJ and music producer Markus Schulz is partnering with Sweet to release a brand new collection of NFTs centering around his eighth studio album, "Escape." This will be Markus's first collection of one-of-a-kind, tradable NFTs that are custom-designed around his brand, minted, and authenticated on the public blockchain. The NFTs commemorate the "Escape" album artwork, the DJing on tour experience, specific songs off the album, and, of course, Markus himself.

"Working in conjunction with Sweet, I'm super excited to launch my first digital collectibles as part of the NFT community," Markus Schultz said. "This is the future and a topic I've become very interested in. The first line of collectibles we've designed are based on The ESCAPE Tour, 6 coins, some rare, some easy to find."

The very first collectible will be gifted to fans on a first come, first served basis here; fans can collect the rest of the set in the Sweet marketplace in-app, including the uber-rare capstone "Markus Schulz Rare Gold Coin", of which only 5 NFTs will be minted. A variety of other collectibles will be available for every fan, from the enthusiast to the collector.

"Markus Schulz and Sweet are both pioneers in the field," says Tom Mizzone, Sweet CEO. "This opportunity to give fans and collectors access to authentically rare, tradeable digital collectibles is an exciting opportunity, and we're thrilled to partner with Markus to release his first NFT collection."

About Sweet: Sweet is the highly scalable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top music, entertainment, and consumer brands. Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale distribution of NFTs and provides leading music artists and retail brands with the opportunity to drive new revenue and consumer engagement. Sweet has built one of the most energy efficient NTF platforms in the world and can quickly spin up broad distribution campaigns for clients leveraging the blockchain.

About Markus Schulz
He's been named America's #1 DJ, founded his own record label and artist management company, and hosts a top radio broadcast; it's no stretch to say that globally-renowned German-American DJ and music producer Markus Schulz is a bonafide legend. Since 2005, he's released 8 studio albums, been featured on more than a dozen compilation albums, and had tens of top singles. He's perhaps best known for his weekly radio show "Global DJ Broadcast," airing on Digitally Imported radio, After Hours FM and other online stations.

During his career, Markus has worked with artists such as Madonna, Jewel, OceanLab, and Fatboy Slim, to name a few. His unique mix of progressive, trance, and house sounds have led to anthems like "The New World" and "Destiny," as well as a shockingly long list of incredible remixes and singles in between.

Markus released his 8th studio album, "Escape," in September 2020.

Contact Information For Sweet:
Peter Keiser, EVP of Marketing, Sweet
New York, NY
(201) 775-9000
press@sweet.io

DJ AND PRODUCER MARKUS SCHULZ LAUNCHES FIRST GLOBAL NFT COLLECTION ON SWEET!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dj-and-producer-markus-schulz-launches-first-global-nft-collection-on-sweet-301246563.html

SOURCE Sweet

