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21.03.2026 15:23:33
Dizal : ZEGFROVY Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 NSCLC Study
(RTTNews) - Dizal (688192.SS) announced that its multinational Phase 3 WU-KONG28 study evaluating ZEGFROVY (sunvozertinib) monotherapy as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins) met its primary endpoint with positive topline results.
The findings highlight the potential of ZEGFROVY to become the first and only chemotherapy-free, oral agent for newly diagnosed NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.
WU-KONG28 is a multinational, open-label, randomized confirmatory Phase 3 trial comparing ZEGFROVY against platinum-based chemotherapy. The study enrolled patients across 16 countries and regions spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.
The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). Results showed that ZEGFROVY significantly improved PFS compared to platinum-based doublet chemotherapy, delivering meaningful clinical benefit.
Detailed data from the primary analysis will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming international scientific congress, marking a potential milestone in the treatment landscape for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.
Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. closed trading on March 20 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at CNY 48.64, down CNY 1.01 or 2.03%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
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Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt
Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.
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Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende spürbar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.