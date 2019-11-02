Diyotta and CTI Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data Warehousing and Analytics Solutions For Healthcare in Record Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diyotta, Inc., an enterprise-class, data integration platform for modern data environments, today announced a new strategic partnership with CTI Partners, a consultancy firm specializing in offering business process outsourcing, security, portfolio management, and data warehousing solutions.

CTI Partners chose Diyotta because its cloud-native data integration capabilities ensure data moves quickly, securely, and seamlessly from source systems to cloud and on-premises data warehouses and data lakes. Diyotta's ease of use, feature-rich platform, and scalability reduce the complexity and improve the speed of integration for CTI Partners' data warehousing and analytics solutions.

In a recent engagement, CTI Partners used Diyotta to integrate multiple complex electronic medical record systems for a major healthcare provider.

"We are excited to partner with CTI Partners to deliver faster data integration for their customers," said Sanjay Vyas, CEO of Diyotta. "CTI Partners' expertise with modern data warehousing solutions combined with Diyotta's data integration platform, ensure organizations get faster access to the data they need, whether it's for business analytics or machine learning and artificial intelligence applications."

"Building a data warehouse is a complex project, requiring many resources and advanced skills. We tested many of the data integration tools on the market, but they all had limitations. We chose Diyotta because we needed a tool that could efficiently connect to any source in any location in any format, pull the data and transform the data to conform to a schema, then present the data consistently to business users," said Samuel Waissman, Partner for CTI Partners.

"Speed to deliver and leverage our engineers' skills with minimum learning curve, allowed CTI Partners to deliver a complex integration and data warehouse solution 50% faster than using the traditional ETL Tools. The engineers were able to use the tool almost immediately after learning Diyotta with minimum training."

"Diyotta gives us everything we need in one package without requiring additional licenses or bolt-ons. It encapsulates all the transformation functionality we need, freeing our developers from coding the same transformation over and over again. In a recent complex data integration of five electronic medical record systems (EMRS), we replaced a legacy reporting solution, which used to take six hours to refresh data from two systems, with a solution that allowed us to refresh the data from five distinct EMR systems in less than two-and-a-half hours," added Waissman.

Diyotta continues to expand its strategic partnerships to drive the data integration for today's cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises data environments.

About Diyotta, Inc.

Diyotta delivers trusted data fast. An enterprise-class, serverless data integration platform, Diyotta connects quickly and securely to diverse data sources and delivers massive volumes of data to target systems across cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments. It is the first data integration solution to leverage the transformative power of modern data processing platforms, including Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and others. Organizations such as Sprint , Scotiabank, Canadian Tire, Cox Automotive and Techstyle Fashion Group rely on Diyotta's technology. To learn more about Diyotta and its solutions, visit http://www.diyotta.com.

About CTI Partners Consulting

CTI Partners Consulting is a US-based consultancy firm specializing in business process outsourcing, security, portfolio management, business intelligence, analytics, advanced reporting and data warehousing solutions. Founded in 1998, CTI Partners is committed to delivering high quality services, backed by proven results, at the right price for our customers. Our unique focus on hiring seasoned leaders with real-world experience in their field and in a variety of industries leads to better ideas and solutions for our customers. Our team understands the customer's business risks, financial priorities, and operational challenges to provide the best solutions for competitive advantage. CTI Partners provides services across multiple industries throughout America, Europe and Asia. For more information about CTI Partners, visit https://www.ctipartners.co/.

SOURCE Diyotta, Inc.