17.11.2019 21:00:00

DIXIEPLY is now 100% employee-owned

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dixie Plywood and Lumber Company (DIXIEPLY), a leading wholesale distributor of building materials, is proud to announce it has become 100% employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP). The ESOP was announced to DIXIEPLY's employees on November 1st by Dan Bradley, President of the 75 year old company. The ESOP became effective October 31, 2019. Management and personnel will remain the same and the Bradley family will continue to play a role on the board of directors.

"Our company's culture is the reason for our success", said Dan Bradley, President of DIXIEPLY and member of the founding family. "We have always strived to be a family-oriented company. We hire good people, give them responsibilities and share the benefits of our growth with them."
Danny Bachman and Mark Gentry, Co-COO's of Dixie Plywood and Lumber Company, commented "we are excited for the employees of DIXIEPLY and thankful to the owners for choosing this path."

DIXIEPLY was founded by the Bradley family in 1944 with its first distribution center in Atlanta. Now with 11 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, DIXIEPLY distributes products from industry leaders such as James Hardie, Boise Engineered Wood, Columbia Forest Products and many more. Our longstanding relationships with vendors and customers help distinguish DIXIEPLY from our competitors.

 

SOURCE Dixie Plywood and Lumber Company

Nachrichten

