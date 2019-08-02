Diving Into CrewBloom's Core Business Services: Everything To Know About Their Outsourced Appointment Setting and Telesales Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lifeblood of all businesses is sales. The reason why all business owners invest in top sales talent is to ensure steady, if not explosive, business growth. With the sole mission to propel business growth, CrewBloom has been at the forefront in providing top-notch outsourced sales excellence.

"We are very happy to announce that CrewBloom will be focusing on two core services to empower more businesses to scale faster," said Brianna Carney, co-founder of CrewBloom. "After working with several startups and building remote teams from scratch, we've come to realize that businesses spend a lot of time and money finding top talent to support the early stages of their sales process. With our remote outsourcing model where we focus on quality over quantity of talent without compromising our promise of affordability, we have helped businesses exceed their sales goals while shaving down their overhead expenses."

CrewBloom has prided itself in helping businesses grow effectively while also allowing them to keep expenses low through outsourcing. This empowers business owners to divert their in-house manpower & time-capital in improving the company service offerings or products. By devising a rigorous screening process, CrewBloom confidently connects businesses with outsourced appointment setters and telemarketers with a proven track record in their field.

"Appointment setting and telesales are roles which can be done anywhere in the world given the right tools. With our outsourced experts with at least 2 years of experience in sales, we become our client's extended sales team propelling their domestic sales team to close more sales and appointments," said Carney.

CrewBloom works with various industries from all sizes, with most of their clients coming from the insurance sector.

About CrewBloom:

CrewBloom is a female-founded startup dedicated to connecting the brightest and most affordable sales and appointment setting experts to small and large businesses. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crewbloom Instagram:@crewbloom Website: https://www.crewbloom.com phone: (+1) 561-509-5368

SOURCE CrewBloom