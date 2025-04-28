Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'992 0.4%  SPI 16'289 0.5%  Dow 40'338 0.6%  DAX 22'410 0.8%  Euro 0.9424 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'196 0.8%  Gold 3'297 -0.7%  Bitcoin 79'059 1.8%  Dollar 0.8296 0.0%  Öl 66.9 0.0% 
Top News
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt um 20%: Was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Huawei fordert NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip heraus
Analysten stufen Meta-Aktie ab: Handelsstreit mit China könnte teuer werden
Ausblick: Snap gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Trump: Substantielle Zugeständnisse Chinas als Voraussetzung für Zoll-Abbau - Bessent weist China Verantwortung für Handelsdeal zu
28.04.2025 15:30:00

Dividend Payments ex-date of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
2.20 EUR 1.38%
For the year of 2024 Coop Pank AS will pay dividend in the net amount of 7,00 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 02.05.2025 COB in the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 30.04.2025. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2024. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 06.05.2025.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 213,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



14:13 Logo WHS DAX mit Rallye, Gold unter Druck. Nvidia & Co. zwischen KI-Hype & Handelskonflikten - Marktausblick Börse
13:16 FAQ: European FOB Dutch Mill Rapeseed Oil (Argus) futures
09:32 BNP Paribas - Machen Sie Ihr Depot «zollsicher»
09:08 Marktüberblick: Aktie der Deutschen Telekom unter Druck
06:17 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Weiter aufwärts
25.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
24.04.25 Der unerwartete Aufstieg des Euro
24.04.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Richemont, Logitech, VAT Group
23.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’328.65 18.31 B7RS6U
Short 12’568.12 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 13’004.73 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’991.90 28.04.2025 15:25:37
Long 11’480.00 19.63
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’640.00 8.23
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD mit starken Quartalszahlen - Aktie gibt in Hongkong dennoch nach
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Alphabet und NVIDIA investieren in neues KI-Startup von Ex-OpenAI-Topmann
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Huawei fordert NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip heraus
Massiver Anstieg der Militärausgaben: Wie Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & Co. profitieren
UBS London enthüllt: Diese Schweizer Aktien bieten Anlegern das grösste Potenzial
Optimismus nimmt zu: Dow startet wenig verändert -- SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Japanischer Leitindex Nikkei 225 zum Handelsende freundlich
Chinas Exportbeschränkungen für Seltene Erden setzen USA unter Druck

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
