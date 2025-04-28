Dividend Payments ex-date of Coop Pank AS

For the year of 2024 Coop Pank AS will pay dividend in the net amount of 7,00 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 02.05.2025 COB in the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 30.04.2025. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2024. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 06.05.2025.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 213,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



