SMI 10'887 0.3%  SPI 14'262 0.2%  Dow 36'246 0.8%  DAX 16'398 1.1%  Euro 0.9490 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'419 0.8%  Gold 2'074 0.1%  Bitcoin 36'107 4.2%  Dollar 0.8737 0.6%  Öl 78.2 -1.8% 
Arco Vara ASShs Aktie [Valor: 3184969 / ISIN: EE3100034653]
04.12.2023 08:23:39

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Arco Vara ASShs
1.72 EUR 2.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of December 2023, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of December 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022 paid out on the 15th of December 2023.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 2 euro cents per share on 15th December 2023. Next confirmed payment is 1 euro cent per share on 15th of March 2024.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


