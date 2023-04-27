Dividend payment ex-date of AB Kauno Energija

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija (identification code 235014830, address Raudondvario str. 84, Kaunas, LT-47179) that has been held on 27 April 2023 decided to allocate EUR 0.07009 dividend per share.

AB Kauno Energija (trading code KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 12 May 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 11 May 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022.