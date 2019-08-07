Dividend Finance Announces Partnership with Leading Sales Application Leap

COLUMBIA, Md., August 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leap, the industry-leading point-of-sale application partners with Dividend Finance, a leading national provider of renewable energy and energy-efficient financing solutions to property owners. This partnership brings an integrated solution to home improvement companies to offer financing to homeowners that are looking for financing to obtain and sustainable future.

"At Dividend, we recognize that the market and consumer (homeowner) preferences are evolving rapidly as distributed energy resources like solar, power storage and even energy efficiency become paramount," says Paul Watson, VP of Business Development, Dividend Finance. "We also realize that being a preferred financing solution goes beyond competitive rates. Through our strategic partnership with Leap, we leverage a software solution and process developed over years of door knocking and countless hours of human interaction to help contractors accelerate sales growth, while optimizing operational efficiency."

The marriage of these two tech-savvy organizations creates a platform that maximizes operational efficiencies and brings technology to the kitchen table to improve homeowner experience. "Aligning with like-minded partners is a major initiative for us in 2019, so we're incredibly excited about this new venture with Dividend Finance," said Leap COO, Wauker Matthews. "Paul [Watson] and the Dividend team have been fantastic to work with and we appreciate their collaborative approach to tech and financing."

The home improvement customer is rapidly changing - both the demographic and the preferred delivery method for in-home sales. The days of manual operations, paper processes, inaccurate estimates, and delayed financing approvals are over. Today's customers demand instant gratification and they want it delivered through technology. Both Dividend Finance and Leap are positioned as industry disruptors and together, are leading the shift in best practices.

About Leap

Leap is transforming the home services industry as the first complete point-of-sale application, digitizing every stage of the in-home sales process including estimating, financing, contracting and real-time communication. Created by veteran home services professionals, Leap's application helps businesses eliminate errors and increase efficiency by simplifying and automating the day-to-day sales process. To learn more, visit http://leaptodigital.com.

About Dividend Finance

Dividend is a leading national provider of renewable energy and energy-efficiency financing solutions for property owners through a suite of residential solar, home improvement and commercial PACE financing products. The Company pioneered the residential solar financing landscape in 2014 with the launch of its EmpowerLoan product for financing residential solar installations and continues to expand its product offerings into the home improvement market. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend has developed a comprehensive technology platform for installation partners and homeowners to streamline the financing process and manage financed project fulfillment. Learn more by visiting http://www.dividendfinance.com.

For Additional Details

For further information about this press release, contact James Waite, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Leap: jwaite(at)leaptodigital.com.

SOURCE Leap