SMI 11'259 0.1%  SPI 14'481 0.1%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'390 -0.6%  Euro 0.9898 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'232 -0.6%  Gold 1'817 -0.4%  Bitcoin 22'374 0.1%  Dollar 0.9359 0.2%  Öl 82.7 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Boeing-Aktie steigt vorbörslich: Boeing muss Auslieferungen von 787 Dreamliner erneut stoppen
NASDAQ-Wert Beyond Meat-Aktie vorbörslich mit Kurssprung: Beyond Meat mit weniger Umsatz
Demographische Probleme im Gesundheitssystem: Gesundheitssparen als Lösung
ObsEva-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ObsEva kämpft mit weiterer Reorganisation ums eigene Überleben
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Freitagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie [Valor: 24169369 / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.02.2023 13:00:05

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT
1.12 EUR -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Dividend Declaration

24-Feb-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

24 February 2023

 

Dividend Declaration

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its preliminary year end results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.81 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The 2.81 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 3rd April 2023 to shareholders on record on 10th March 2023.

 

For further information please contact:

 

For Investor Relations:
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc     

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations    Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer     Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com       Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

 

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Companys website at www.iresreit.ie.

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 225767
EQS News ID: 1568379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:56 Börse Aktuell – Als wäre nichts passiert
09:42 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen schwach
09:09 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
08:37 SMI wie festgefahren
07:07 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Rückfall an die Haltezone
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'719.05 19.79 DYSSMU
Short 11'978.07 13.59 H0SSMU
Short 12'402.49 8.95 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'258.26 24.02.2023 13:11:32
Long 10'838.33 19.79 MVSSMU
Long 10'549.77 13.19 ALSSMU
Long 10'135.65 8.92 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Holcim-Aktie verliert: Holcim weiter auf Rekordkurs - Überraschender Management-Wechsel
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag in Rot
NASDAQ-Wert Moderna-Aktie in Rot: Moderna verdient wegen Corona-Rückgang weniger
AXA-Aktie höher: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn
Munich Re-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Munich Re nach starkem Schlussquartal in der Gewinnzone

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.