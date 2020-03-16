Divi Resorts Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Special 40% Discount for One Day Only

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For one day only on Tuesday, March 17, Divi Resorts is slashing prices to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, offering rates as low as $125 per night (room only) and $165 per person for 2020 travel. Travelers in need of a good dose of vitamin sea will find their Caribbean pot of gold at Divi Resorts' destinations on the beautiful islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire and St. Maarten, where the weather is warm year-round, the water is always turquoise blue and the adventures are endless!

"We're offering our customers special savings on this festive holiday with an additional 10% off our already incredible 30% off sale for a total of 40% off our hottest resorts," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "Sun, sea and sand are beckoning you to the Caribbean, but you better hurry, this lucky deal only lasts for 24-hours and that's no blarney!"

Plus, travelers who make a reservation from now until April 15, 2020 for travel through December 20, 2020 can cancel or modify their booking any time prior to arrival for any reason with no penalties or fees with Divi's new Worry-Free, Cancel Anytime Resort Guarantee.

Exclusive rates available on Tuesday, March 17 only are as follows:



Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $167 per night, room only or $203 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $179 per night, room only or $203 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort on Aruba – rates start at $205 per night room only

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados – rates start at $128 per night room only

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino on Bonaire – rates start at $125 per night room only or $165 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten – rates start at $153 per night room only or $179 per person, per night all-inclusive

And that's not all! Those who book online with Divi Resorts can enjoy even more peace of mind when they protect their trip with travel insurance. This allows guests to cancel their trip for any reason while enjoying added benefits such as 24-hour medical monitoring and emergency travel arrangements. Travel insurance must be purchased online at the time of booking to receive full benefits.

Travelers that are not yet ready to add trip insurance yet or are considering adding it to their booking may purchase trip insurance up to 20 days from the original booking date and still receive the benefit of trip interruption. To add trip insurance travelers can simply click "add" next to the trip insurance option in their email confirmation.*

In addition, Divi Resorts now offers a travel plan that lets travelers book now and pay over time. Plus, travelers who book at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Southwinds Beach Resort can sign up for Divi's Guestbook loyalty program to receive 5% cashback rewards!

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations span the beautiful islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados and St. Maarten, and provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, elegant restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, indulgent spas and much more!

Divi's all-suite accommodations are perfect for couples on the hunt for a romantic getaway and families needing extra space to stretch out. Plus, since room only stays are priced per room and not per person, solo travelers can also enjoy Divi's safe, friendly islands, without the added cost.

For reservations, book online at http://www.diviresorts.com/limited-offer.htm or call 1-800-367-3484 (Toll-free US) or 1- 919-419-3484 (International). For group reservations, please call 1-800-801-5550 or email groupsales@diviresorts.com.

About Divi Resorts

The Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Terms & Conditions: This offer applies to reservations made on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 for 2020 travel. Discount based on rack pricing. All-inclusive rates based on double occupancy. Taxes & services charges NOT included, except for All-Inclusive packages. 3-night minimum stay required for All-Inclusive packages. No maximum night stay is required. Restrictions & blackout dates apply. Full payment is required at time of reservation. Flight cancellations are subject to airline cancellation policies. Divi Resorts is not responsible for changes in airfare pricing. Offer is subject to availability and may be discontinued at any time. Offer valid on new reservations booked at a nightly rate only. Offer not valid on timeshare reservations. Cannot be combined with any other Divi Resorts special offer or discounted rate. Guests will be asked to present credit card used for final payment at check in for verification.

New Worry-Free, Cancel Anytime Resort Policy: All Divi Resorts cancellation and change penalties will be waived for new hotel bookings made from March 12 to April 15 for travel anytime in 2020. Cancellations or changes must be made prior to arrival. This does not include airfare cancellations or changes. For questions regarding airfare please contact your airline directly or reach out to your travel insurance policy holder.

*For full information on trip insurance coverage, benefits, terms & conditions and pricing, visit http://www.reservhotel.com/html/airlink/InsuranceBrochure2018.pdf or contact iTravelInsured by phone at 1.866.347.6673 or via email at service@itravelinsured.com.

