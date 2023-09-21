Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'085 -0.6%  SPI 14'559 -0.6%  Dow 34'070 -1.1%  DAX 15'572 -1.3%  Euro 0.9644 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'213 -1.5%  Gold 1'920 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'045 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9045 0.7%  Öl 93.3 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Baloise1241051
Top News
Trotz Aus für Niedrigzinspolitik: Institutionelle Investoren setzen weiter auf ETFs & Co.
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Verbraucherzentrale: Wie unsicher sind Hanf-Lebensmittel wirklich?
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
22.09.2023 00:56:00

Divi Expands in Stores at Ulta Beauty, Tripling Footprint

Leading Hair and Scalp Care Brand, Divi, Marks Milestone Expansion in Holistic Hair Wellness,
Hitting the Shelves of over 1200 Ulta Beauty Stores

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divi, the hair care brand renowned for its holistic approach to hair wellness, is thrilled to announce its expansion into three times more Ulta Beauty stores across the nation, beginning today. This significant milestone reflects Divi's exceptional growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to delivering effective and consciously-made hair care solutions to a wider audience.

Divi Founder, Dani Austin

"At Divi, our journey is rooted in authenticity and empathy. We recognize that hair health extends beyond aesthetics—it's a fundamental element of self-confidence and well-being," says founder Dani Austin. "Our expansion into additional Ulta Beauty stores nationwide enables us to touch more lives and empower individuals to embrace a comprehensive approach to hair wellness. We are so grateful to have Ulta Beauty as integral partners, supporting us on our mission to bring Divi's innovative solutions to even more people."

The brand originally launched through Sparked at Ulta Beauty, the retailer's curated assortment of emerging brands and rising beauty stars, in 2022. After experiencing great success with Ulta Beauty's guests, the brand is now expanding to over 1,200 stores in less than one year. Now, as Divi boldly steps into this new chapter, the brand continues to be the embodiment of hope and empowerment, transcending the realm of hair care to foster a sense of belonging, support and well-being for all.

Launched in 2021 by influencer and entrepreneur Dani Austin after her own hair loss journey, Divi's debut product, the cult favorite Scalp Serum, sold out in 2 hours and earned the brand $40M in revenue its first year. Now boasting 4 products including Shampoo, Conditioner and Vitamins, Divi currently has over 8,000 5-star reviews.

Caroline Scharton, Divi's VP of Retail, added, "Expanding our partnership with Ulta Beauty is a natural evolution for Divi. Their commitment to delivering exceptional beauty experiences aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos. We're excited to collaborate with Ulta Beauty's outstanding team members and showcase Divi's hair care solutions to an even broader audience."

To celebrate the expansion into Ulta Beauty nationwide, the brand will launch a Divi Green Ticket Giveaway with $50,000 total in prizes for five lucky winners, running September 21-24. To enter, participants can purchase Divi at their local Ulta Beauty store or online at www.ulta.com and text "Divi" to 866-551-0586. From there, they'll be able to upload a picture of their receipt or order number for a chance to win. Entrants can also enter without purchase by mail.* Five winners will be randomly selected to win $10,000—their ticket to a shopping spree, dream vacation, or wherever their imagination takes them. This grand gesture underscores Divi's profound gratitude towards its community of supporters, whose unwavering belief in the brand's vision has fueled its meteoric rise. The giveaway is subject to Official Rules, available at https://www.diviofficial.com/pages/promotion-terms-of-use.

*MSG & DATA RATES MAY APPLY. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., ages 21+. Void where prohibited. Starts at 7:00 PM CT on 9/21/23; ends at 11:59 PM CT on 9/24/23. To enter without purchase or sending a text, mail a postcard, including your full name, complete address, email address and phone number to: The Divi Green Ticket Giveaway, PO Box 776, Social Circle, GA 30025. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://www.diviofficial.com/pages/promotion-terms-of-use.

All Divi products can be found at www.ultabeauty.com and on www.diviofficial.com.

Follow Divi on Instagram at @diviofficial and on Tiktok @official.divi.

Press Contact: Kristin@teambreakpoint.com

About Divi
Founded in 2021 by creator and entrepreneur Dani Austin after her own personal hair loss journey, Divi is a hair care brand that champions a holistic approach to hair wellness. The brand is driven by their mission to create innovative and clean products that promote hair wellness with ingredients that are effective and backed by science. Divi's clean lineup includes its flagship Scalp Serum, Shampoo, Conditioner and recently launched Hair Vitamins. Beyond hair care, Divi offers a welcoming community to individuals navigating hair loss or thinning, or simply seeking to learn about and implement a healthy hair care routine. For more information about Divi and its clean hair care solutions, please visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial or Tiktok at @official.divi.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/divi-expands-in-stores-at-ulta-beauty-tripling-footprint-301935632.html

SOURCE Divi

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!

Inside Trading & Investment

21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
21.09.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.09.23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
21.09.23 BIG PICTURE! Ein Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld!
20.09.23 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.36 19.15 IQSSMU
Short 11'775.98 13.97 A0SSMU
Short 12'224.50 8.92 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'084.74 21.09.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'640.00 19.80
Long 10'396.27 13.63 AOSSMU
Long 9'951.54 8.85 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Fed-Falken belasten: Dow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach überraschendem SNB-Entscheid etwas tiefer -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Letztlich Verluste an Asiens Börsen
SNB überrascht die Märkte: Leitzins unverändert - Neue Initiative für Liquiditätsgewährung für Banken vorgestellt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant
Lonza-Aktie mit klaren Verlusten: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Krypto-ETFs in der Planung: Darum raten Krypto-Experten zu Ether statt Bitcoin
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Roche-Tochter Genentech offenbar mit Erfolg vor US-Berufungsgericht
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit