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Decillion Aktie 3503383 / ZAE000108247

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03.09.2026 07:58:07

Diversified Energy To Buy Birch Permian For $1.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Diversified Energy Company (DEC, DEC.L), an oil and gas company, said that it has inked a deal to acquire Birch Permian Holdings, Inc. and certain affiliated companies from the affiliates of Elliott Investment Management L.P. for $1.8 billion.

The acquisition will be primarily funded through an issuance of an asset-backed securitization of approximately $1.5 billion through the acquirer's partnership with Carlyle's Asset-Backed Finance and Capital Markets teams, along with other customary financing sources. The acquisition is anticipated to be closed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy said: "This transaction will establish Diversified as a scaled operator in the nation's most important oil-producing basin and creates a strategic position from which we can pursue future consolidation opportunities across the Permian Basin. The acquisition is expected to add approximately 68 Mboepd of production."

The acquisition is projected to increase Diversified Energy's output by around 35% and adjusted EBITDA by approximately 55%. Pro forma gross volumes under Diversified Energy's operated control are anticipated to reach around 2.5 Bcfepd (approximately 1.6 Bcfepd net).

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Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?

Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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SMI-Kurs: 14’358.73 02.09.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’758.98 19.91 SYB31U
Long 13’450.01 13.99 SHB7NU
Long 12’857.59 8.90 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
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