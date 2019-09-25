25.09.2019 15:37:00

Diverging Outlooks for Fiber Cement Roofing and Siding Anticipated by The Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for fiber cement is forecast to reach 31.8 million metric tons in 2023, according to The Freedonia Group's new Global Fiber Cement study. While roofing and siding will remain the two largest applications for fiber cement going forward, their outlooks will differ:

  • Fiber cement has historically been a popular roofing material in Central and South America and throughout much of the Asia/Pacific region because it has been affordable and readily available. However, as incomes rise in these regions, more builders and homeowners are switching to more expensive roofing such as bituminous and tile. Also, the replacement of asbestos with cellulose fiber in fiber cement roofing has raised its price, reducing the cost advantage fiber cement held over other materials.
  • Demand for fiber cement siding is growing in the US, China, and parts of Western Europe because of its durability and low maintenance when compared to other siding. Its popularity has also risen among consumers due to its ability to mimic more expensive siding materials such as natural wood, brick and stone.

The Freedonia Group's Global Fiber Cement study analyzes the global fiber cement market, presenting historical demand (2008, 2013, 2018) and forecasts (2023 and 2028) by market (new residential, residential renovation, new nonresidential, nonresidential renovation) and application (roofing, siding, backerboard, moulding and trim, and other applications). This study also breaks out company market share and includes competitive analysis on industry participants such as James Hardie, Etex, Nichiha, KMEW, and more.

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-fiber-cement-3746.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diverging-outlooks-for-fiber-cement-roofing-and-siding-anticipated-by-the-freedonia-group-300924649.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

