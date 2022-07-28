Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’110 0.5%  SPI 14’395 0.6%  Dow 32’530 1.0%  DAX 13’282 0.9%  Euro 0.9737 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’652 1.2%  Gold 1’756 1.2%  Bitcoin 22’845 3.9%  Dollar 0.9552 -0.4%  Öl 107.8 0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
29.07.2022 01:26:00

District Court Ruling In Favor Of David Semas' - METALAST® Trademark Against Chemeon For Breach of Contract Upheld By Ninth Circuit Court

Cease And Desist Injunction Issued Against Chemeon For All Use Of Metalast® Trademark in Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23, 2021 the United States District Court, District of Nevada, Reno (District Court) issued a Cease and Desist Injunction and ruled against metal finishing specialty chemical company Chemeon Surface Technology, LLC(Chemeon) of Minden, Nevada. Under court order this injunction prohibits the unlawful use in commerce by anyone of the name "Metalast®", a USPTO registered trademark owned by David Semas.

Metalast Logo

Chemeon appealed the District Court order and on June 2, 2022, with a Mandate issued on June 24, 2022 the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals further upheld the District Court's FINDINGS OF FACT AND CONCLUSIONS OF LAW. Any unauthorized use of the Metalast® name by Chemeon, Chemetall, a business unit of BASF, QualiChem or Chemeon's distributors after June 11, 2015 is a False Designation of Origin. All products or piece parts surface treated or processed after that date cannot be labeled, and are not, nor have even been "formerly Metalast", or "formerly known as Metalast." Any business marketing, distributing, selling or advertising any product characterized as such after June 11, 2015 does so without license or permission.

Chemeon, and its owners Dean and Madylon Meiling entered into a court approved contract promising after June 10, 2015, their business entities, therefore also Chemetall, QualiChem and their other distributors would "no longer be able to use the name Metalast® in any fashion or manner whatsoever."David Semas has not licensed or in any way otherwise or consented to the characterization of any business entity as being "Metalast®.".

Effective June 10, 2015, David Semas hereby disclaims any and all liability for any product defects, wrongful death, personal injury, or property damage in anyway attributed, or alleged to be attributed to, any product advertised, represented, distributed, or sold as a Metalast product, or under the "formerly Metalast" moniker, with or without the ® symbol. To view court orders, other relevant court documents and additional information go to www.metalastinc.com.

Founded by David Semas in 1994, Metalast® International, Inc., as Manager for Metalast International, LLC was a provider of METALAST® anodizing technologies and its chemical products were used for corrosion control and other metal finishing processes. METALAST® branded chemicals were approved and/or specified by Apple, BAE Systems, Bath Iron Works, The Boeing Company, Delphi, Ford, GE, General Dynamics, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky and hundreds of leading manufacturers and metal finishing job shops worldwide including many Fortune 500 companies and the US Military. The company is perhaps best known for its development partnership with the US Navy and manufacturing and distribution partnership with Chemetall, a Business Unit of the global giant BASF Group, for the METALAST® TCP-HF line of products, the green chemical replacement to the harmful carcinogenic anti-corrosion chemical hexavalent chromium.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/district-court-ruling-in-favor-of-david-semas---metalast-trademark-against-chemeon-for-breach-of-contract-upheld-by-ninth-circuit-court-301595826.html

SOURCE Metalast, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
28.07.22 IBM warnt vor Dollar-Stärke
28.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
28.07.22 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz überrascht positiv
28.07.22 Pharmawerte belasten
28.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Meta revenue declines⚠️ Stocks surge 📈 Apple & Amazon💻 Pharma & industrials💼
28.07.22 Automobilindustrie – Die Karten werden neu gemischt / Lonza – Wachstumskurs weiter intakt
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
26.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Fed- und Gassorgen verprellen Anleger
25.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.70% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’570.61 17.89 USSMNU
Short 11’829.39 12.60 WSSM2U
Short 12’242.69 8.53 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’109.74 28.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’331.35 12.46 JSSMVU
Long 9’713.44 7.37 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Powell-Äusserungen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Nestlé-Aktie schliesst trotzdem tiefer: Nestlé gelingt dank Preiserhöhungen Wachstum - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Analystenerwartungen
Shell-Aktie gewinnt schlussendlich: Shell verkündet Rekordgewinn - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Welche Qualitätsaktien nach dem Kursrutsch einen Blick wert sind
Goldpreis: Zinserhöhung der Fed sorgt für markanten Rebound
Der Euro kann seine gestrigen Gewinne nicht verteidigen und rutscht zum Dollar und Franken ab - Die Gründe
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich vor
FMC und Fresenius senken Jahresprognose - Aktien brechen ein
Calida-Aktie gefragt: Calida steigert erneut den Gewinn - Gründerfamilie will Beteiligung verkaufen
VW-Aktie deutlich fester: Volkswagen erhöht überraschend den Umsatz - VW-Finanzchef dämpft Erwartungen an hohe Lohnzuwächse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit