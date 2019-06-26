|
26.06.2019 09:46:29
Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: June 25, 2019
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 234,033,889 with a maturity of 56 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (25.06.2019).
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|
