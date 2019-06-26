<
26.06.2019 09:46:29

Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

26-Jun-2019 / 08:46 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 

DATE: June 25, 2019

 

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 234,033,889 with a maturity of 56 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (25.06.2019).
 

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

20.08.2019

Maturity (Day)

56

Interest Rate Type

Discounted

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN81943

Starting Date of Sale

24.06.2019

Ending Date of Sale

24.06.2019

Maturity Starting Date

25.06.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

234,033,889

Coupon Number

0

Redemption Date

20.08.2019

Payment Date

20.08.2019

 

Was The Payment Made?                                                   No

No

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 11392
EQS News ID: 831143

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

