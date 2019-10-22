Distributed Solutions Inc., (DSI) to Present Innovative Reporting Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Solutions, Inc., (DSI) will join a select group of industry leaders at the Imagine Nation ELC 2019 Conference and TechKnow Showcase in the Emerging Technology Hub. The Emerging Technology Hub is a solutions-oriented collaboration zone for government agencies and a select group of industry leaders to showcase innovative technologies, platforms, and solutions. DSI will demonstrate its innovative AEON platform, integration toolset, and business tools including business intelligence dashboards and reporting technologies that increase efficiencies by integrating business systems, data sources, and by applying artificial intelligence and data science methods to produce just in time information for vastly improved decision making.

DSI's Business Intelligence and Reporting Solutions are deployed on the DSI AEON platform and offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) for maximum flexibility, interoperability and scalability. These solutions leverage the latest emerging technologies to automate data collection, rapidly retrieve and display data in actionable dashboards and reports. DSI Solutions improve business process situational awareness and empower decision-makers. AEON provides a user-friendly digital repository for creating, storing and managing searchable data, supported by advanced digital analytics and automation. "DSI looks forward to engaging with industry partners to share our technical knowledge and experience to advance innovative IT solutions that can address government challenges," said Daniel E. Carr, DSI CEO. Hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the 2019 Imagine Nation ELC TechKnow Showcase will take place in PhiladelphiaOctober 20-23.

About DSI

For over 25 years, Distributed Solutions, Inc. (DSI) has transformed the way our customers do business by successfully implementing innovative solutions built on our powerful AEON platform™. Our modern technology saves our customers time and money by rapidly automating their business processes, allowing them to work more efficiently and with fewer risks. Our consulting team of experts collaborates with our customers to create automated, knowledge-enabled solutions that deliver results. AEON solutions—subscription based, innovative technology, powering business process automation. AEON solutions is offered as a FedRAMP authorized Software as a Service (SaaS). Learn more about our products and services at www.distributedinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distributed-solutions-inc-dsi-to-present-innovative-reporting-capabilities-300942478.html

SOURCE Distributed Solutions, Inc.