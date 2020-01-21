Distinguished Programs Adds Insurance Expert Emily Zaino

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the hiring of longtime insurance executive Emily Zaino as its new Florida Regional Sales Executive. Zaino brings more than 27 years of insurance industry experience and extensive knowledge to this new role.

"Emily has dedicated her entire career to supporting the insurance industry, making her the perfect candidate to lead our sales efforts in Florida," stated Kurt Meister, senior vice president of business development at Distinguished Programs. "She brings a rare combination of skills and experience that will be valuable assets to add to our sales team. Emily's central understanding of insurance solutions and outstanding track record will provide clients with high level knowledge and support."

In this new role, Zaino will utilize her marketing insights and risk mitigation background to represent the complete range of Distinguished Programs insurance products across all industry service sectors.

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, Zaino worked at Travelers Insurance for more than 25 years. While there, she served as sales and business development executive for Travelers Insurance, specializing in small commercial sales, business development, marketing and underwriting, and as sales manager.

Zaino graduated from Long Island University, C.W. Post Center with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a minor in Economics – Cum Laude. She received her CPCU designation in 1990. She is based out of Central Florida.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Cultural & Historic Properties and Hospitality & Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. http://www.distinguished.com.

