09.05.2021 18:00:00

Disrupt-X in Partnership With Intel IoT Alliance Launch Ignite Shield - World's First Water and Air Quality Monitoring IoT Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based IoT Development Company, announced their first Global Launch of Ignite Shield in partnership with Intel IoT Alliance hosted on Amazon Web Services using Intel Architecture.

Ignite Shield is a full-stacked IoT Solution that can be scaled from a Single Asset up to a City Level which makes IoT for Companies and End-Users beneficial. Ignite Shield includes Smart Outdoor and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Smart Water Infrastructure Monitoring (Water Leakage with Data breakdown), Swimming Pool Monitoring, SPA Monitoring, Water Tanks Monitoring and Water Pressure Monitoring from Single Homes to Buildings, Communities and giving a Portfolio Dashboard up to City level where Alarms can be raised for Government Authorities, Facility Management Companies, Operators or individual End-users. Solutions use Long Life Battery devices (up to 7 years) with latest communications protocols as Sigfox /5G/4G/ LoraWAN etc.

These IoT cloud based solutions have a robust web platform and mobile application supported on both iOS and Android devices which are hosted on AWS using Intel Architecture using AI, machine learning and Deep Learning to compute the data and give analytics.

Intel Enterprise and Public Sector Manager for Gulf region Mr. Adib Rajji said, "We strive to provide Disrupt-X with what they need so they can focus on their success with their customers and business. At Intel we enable an early solution development engagement so partners can take advantage of Intel's leading-edge technology and Edge to cloud offerings."

Disrupt-X CEO Mr. Yaseen AlJaizani said, "It's exciting to be at the forefront of IoT based technology, with our new products and solutions offering real practical life optimising uses such as air quality monitoring and water monitoring. Backed by intel power enables seamless processing power and facilitating city wide rollout."

Please visit disrupt-x.io for further details.

