Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'754 -0.1%  SPI 14'085 -0.2%  Dow 33'130 0.4%  DAX 15'100 0.1%  Euro 0.9634 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.1%  Gold 1'821 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'399 0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.4%  Öl 86.0 -5.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882On113454047Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ehemaliger PayPal-CEO: CBDCs oder Stablecoins werden das US-Finanzsystem neu definieren
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
NASDAQ-Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels steigen
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

05.10.2023 00:59:00

Disrupt Equity and Open Door Capital Close on a $93M Texas 3-Pack Portfolio - Three Apartment Complexes Across Houston and Austin, TX

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt Equity, a leading multifamily real estate investment company, in partnership with Open Door Capital, announced the closing of The Texas 3 Pack - including Stonecreek (Katy, TX), Waterstone Place (Stafford, TX), and Treehouse (Austin, TX).

Disrupt Equity Partners - A Multifamily Real Estate Investment Firm helping investors achieve strong passive income by leveraging multifamily real estate syndications.

These apartment complexes are located in high-growth locations with robust rental demand, offering stability, diversification, and strong upside potential.

This portfolio of apartment complexes is located in the highly sought-after Houston and Austin markets. The portfolio includes Stonecreek Apartments in Katy, TX, purchased at $27,868,443, Treehouse Apartments, in Austin, TX, purchased at $48,960,943 and Waterstone Place, in Stafford, TX, purchased at $16,096,739. This closing has resulted in Disrupt Equity growing its portfolio Assets Under Management (AUM) to over $800M.

"Combined with our active deal sourcing, vetting, and underwriting, and the in-place 3.8% fixed debt, the Texas 3-Pack offers stability, diversification, and strong upside potential," said Feras Moussa, Managing Director at Disrupt Equity.

These apartment complexes are located in high-growth locations with robust rental demand that are zoned to top-ranked Texas school districts. The Texas 3-Pack is located in the Austin and Houston, TX, submarkets that offer a robust economy and rapidly growing populations.

With two properties 10 minutes from Disrupt Equity headquarters and the third only 5 minutes from two of our Austin assets, we can immediately benefit from market knowledge and established property management teams in these cities," said Ben Suttles, Managing Partner at Disrupt Equity.

Houston is the top city in the U.S. for population and job growth. It is projected to gain 549.8K residents and 296.8K migrants by 2025. The employment sector is no longer dominated solely by energy-related industries; now half the jobs are in business services, technology, aerospace, medicine, and manufacturing.

Austin is experiencing record-high rent and occupancy rates due to strong job and population growth. With 184 new residents daily, corporate relocations/expansions, low unemployment, and a favorable business environment, the area is attracting out-of-state renters seeking better job opportunities and affordable living. Rents have surged 51% compared to the national average in just 24 months. According to RentCafe's 2022 Most Competitive Rental Markets Report, apartments are rented in an average of 32 days, with a market occupancy of 95%.

Disrupt Management, an in-house multifamily property management firm of Disrupt Equity, will handle these assets. They currently manage over 7000 units in the Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disrupt-equity-and-open-door-capital-close-on-a-93m-texas-3-pack-portfolio---three-apartment-complexes-across-houston-and-austin-tx-301947749.html

SOURCE Disrupt Equity

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

04.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
04.10.23 Heute Sandoz-Spin-off im Fokus
04.10.23 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
04.10.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando weiter unter Druck
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'187.59 19.19 SSFMDU
Short 11'426.93 13.43 3YSSMU
Short 11'815.33 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'753.87 04.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'303.83 19.54 A9SSMU
Long 10'064.06 13.87 COSSMU
Long 9'626.80 8.81 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Leichte Entspannung am Anleihenmarkt: US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Roche-Aktie niedriger: Roche präsentiert Langzeitdaten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
SAS-Aktie bricht dramatisch ein: Air France-KLM steigt bei SAS ein - Air France-Aktie etwas höher
UBS-Aktie etwas leichter: Bundesverwaltungsgericht erwägt in Streit um AT1-Anleihen wohl Dokumenten-Einsicht für CS-Gläubiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit