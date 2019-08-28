28.08.2019 13:55:00

DisposeRx issues statement regarding EPA Final Rule for Disposing of Hazardous Waste Pharmaceuticals

SANFORD, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, the at-home medication disposal solution, released a statement today regarding the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) final rule for hazardous waste pharmaceuticals that recently went into effect. The statement was issued by Ann Hamlin, DisposeRx's director of training and science:

"DisposeRx, Inc., applauds the recent final rule of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)—Management Standards for Hazardous Waste Pharmaceuticals and Amendment to the P075 Listing for Nicotine—that went into effect on Aug. 21, 2019. While the final rule specifically impacts healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, pharmacies, nursing and long-term care facilities, we are grateful that the EPA is drawing broad attention to the human and environmental risks associated with sewering or flushing of medications. We believe that the final step of the medication management lifecycle—disposal, is the responsibility of all stakeholders, and we encourage everyone to do his or her part to protect the environment and our waterways."      

Located in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc. is a drug disposal company with a mission to eradicate the misuse of unused medications through innovative at-home/site-of-use technology. The Company is spearheading programs to educate consumers and communities about at-home, site-of-use medication disposal solutions, preventing drug addictions and poisonings, overdoses and deaths. (PRNewsfoto/DisposeRx)

The EPA's final rule establishes standards for handling hazardous waste pharmaceuticals by healthcare facilities and distributors. To keep them from being flushed and entering sewer systems, going forward, these pharmaceuticals will need to be disposed of through proper channels.

According to the EPA, "…this final rule will make our drinking and surface water safer and healthier by reducing the amount of hazardous waste pharmaceuticals entering our waterways by 1,644 to 2,300 tons on an annual basis by prohibiting all facilities subject to the rule from sewering them."

About DisposeRx
Based in North Carolina, DisposeRx, Inc., is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death. The DisposeRx packet was designed to provide a simple, efficient and eco-friendly solution targeted for use at the site of the problem – the home medicine cabinet. When activated with water in the prescription vial containing leftover drugs, the proprietary powder forms a thick gel, making the medication unusable and allowing for the safe disposal in the household trash. For more information, please visit www.DisposeRx.com or call 1.844.456.1600.

Media Contact
Christopher Currington
Amendola Communications (on behalf of DisposeRx)
ccurrington@acmarketingpr.com 
314.799.1987

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disposerx-issues-statement-regarding-epa-final-rule-for-disposing-of-hazardous-waste-pharmaceuticals-300908119.html

SOURCE DisposeRx

