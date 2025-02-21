Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.02.2025 13:43:11

Disposal of shares in Trigon Property Development AS

Skano
0.85 EUR -3.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordic Fibreboard AS subsidiary Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ owned 17.88% (804,552 shares) of the listed company AS Trigon Property Development.

On February 21 2025, Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ entered into a sales agreement, by which Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ will sell its shares in AS Trigon Property Development to Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ. Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ will sell the shares at the closing price on 19.02.2025, i.e 0.67 euros per share (total amount 539,049.84 euros).

The participation in TPD was not significant for the main activities of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ and the transaction does not have a significant impact on the profit, assets and liabilities of Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ.

According to the rules established for the issuer by the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, the aforementioned sale transaction must be treated as a transaction with a related party. Joakim Johan Helenius owns directly and indirectly 68.86% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares and indirectly 100% of Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ shares.

The transaction has been completed on market terms.

The members of the supervisory board and management board of Nordic Fibreboard AS have no other personal interest in the transaction.

AS Trigon Property Development and Nordic Fibreboard AS have no valid agreements between them.

Enel Äkke

Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
group@nordicfibreboard.com



