Disney, UOB and SIA among the top three most reputable brands of Singapore by Isentia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isentia, the APAC leading media intelligence and insights specialist has released a list of top ten 'Most Reputable Brands of Singapore'.

Isentia's reputation rankings report uncovers how major financially successful brands are perceived by the public in Singapore based on how they perform across Strategy, Culture, Delivery - the three pillars of reputation.

Disney emerged as the most reputable company, followed by UOB & Singapore Airlines. Starbucks, Samsung, Netflix took fifth, sixth and seventh spots while Apple, OCBC, DBS closed in at eight, nine, and tenth.

Significant excitement and buzz surrounding Disney+ and Star Wars' The Mandalorian pushed Disney to the top spot. Streaming wars conversations had netizens compare Disney with Netflix and HBO despite Disney not being available in Singapore. CEO Bob Iger's leadership in the advent of the Disney+ launch, partnership with Amazon & rising Disney's stocks also contributed Disney's number one rank as Singapore's most reputable brand.

The Eight Riversuites condominium crisis, where a video of an Indian national resident abusing a security guard went viral on social media, sparked huge discussion on Foreign Talent on social media. Not only was JP Morgan affected, but the incident also sent ripples across the entire banking industry. This incident sparked a slew of conversations about the banks operating in Singapore employing Foreign Talents (FTs) in their workforce. While netizens slammed DBS & HSBC for employing a huge proportion of FTs for their workforce, UOB was praised for their diversity in the workforce and netizens perceiving OCBC to be employing a (perceived) balanced approach to FTs in comparison to other banks.

It may have seemed like Singapore Airlines (SIA) might have a rough year when it came to their reputation as they slipped to no. 2 spot in the world's best airlines 2020 list. But Singaporean netizens were still proud of SIA that the company is in the top 3 & best first-class airline. It goes to show that not all crises lead to damage in reputation. SIA also made the news when the Kpop band BTS vlogged their experience onboard the Business class. The members were amazed by the amenities and food. In the end, it turned out to be good for SIA's reputation with strong performances under the Delivery pillar. Riding on a great reputation, netizens have also criticised and shared their positive reviews to combat the negative review by a famous travel blogger reviewing SIA as not worth money and crew being the 'biggest letdown'.

Prashant Saxena, Head of Insights, mentioned,"Financial success doesn't guarantee a positive reputation for brands. Brands that are doing well at present may fail in the future if they are not admired by their employees, stakeholders, customers and society. Measuring your reputation, understanding where you sit in the continuum of reputation deficit or surplus is the first step towards a long-term path of success."

Based on decades of scientific research, Isentia's Reputation Framework revolves around three main pillars - Strategy, Culture, Delivery. Three months of data were collected and processed from a total of 7k+ Singapore-based public social media channels. Posts are tagged into three reputation pillars and fifteen sub-attributes through machine learning. Reputation rankings were derived through reputation scores & qualitative deep dives.

