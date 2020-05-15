+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.05.2020

'Disney POP TOWN' exceeds 1 million Pre-registration for its Thailand Release

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile gaming developer SundayToz (CEO Jeong-Seop Kim, www.sundaytoz.com) today announced that it has exceeded 1 million pre-registration for 'Disney POP TOWN' Thailand release.

On May 5th, 'Disney POP TOWN' reached500K on the first day of their pre-registration and exceeded 1 million recently. With the prosperity of the pre-registration, SundayToz looks to earn popularity in Thailand as well as it has in Japan.

'Disney POP TOWN' is a mash-up puzzle mobile game with various costumes of Disney Franchise including 'Mickey Mouse,' 'Winnie-the-Pooh,' 'Frozen,' and 'Aladdin'. At the same time, it is also a story simulating game presenting multiple chapters inspired on various Disney franchises. The game content and operation service will be supported in Thai.

Any users can pre-register for 'Disney POP TOWN' by adding 'SundayToz Official Account' as friend in LINE from May 5th to June 2nd. All participants will immediately be rewarded with a special LINE sticker with 'Disney POP TOWN' characters.

About SundayToz

Established in 2009, SundayToz is a South Korean game developer and publisher recognized for Casual and Puzzle mobile games including 'ANIPANG' series. With its various successful titles, including 'We Bare Bears,' 'Slot Mate,' and other mobile games, SundayToz has over 100M downloads in the Global Market including South Korea.

 

SOURCE SundayToz

