Disinfecting Solution Provides Professional Disinfecting Services for Homes and Businesses Affected by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disinfecting Solution LLC of Las Vegas, Nevada is offering fast, professional disinfecting services for homes, businesses, healthcare facilities, hotels, manufacturing facilities, daycares and schools that have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Disinfecting Solution specializes in end-use fogging application, which is 99% effective at killing a wide variety of microorganisms, including the COVID-19 virus. The company's disinfecting solution is an EPA-approved, hospital grade solvent that leaves behind no odor or residue and is safe for use in homes with children or pets.

COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus, is most frequently spread through person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes or coughs. However, the CDC reports that "SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials." People who come in contact with a contaminated surface could become infected themselves or could spread the virus to others. Properly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, the CDC says, "is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in community settings."

The disinfectants used by Disinfecting Solution are effective in eliminating harmful pathogens and viruses, such as the coronavirus. By offering professional decontamination services for homes and businesses in the Las Vegas area, the company hopes to reduce the spread of infection and ensure that families, children, and workers have a safe and sanitary space free from COVID-19. Says owners Brian Le Mon and Jon Chazen, "We provide fast and professional services to homes and businesses. Our company sanitizes and disinfects indoor and outdoor spaces with fogging that kills 99% of germs."

To help combat the spread of COVID-19, Disinfecting Solution offers whole room sanitizing services and ensures thorough disinfection for high-contact and low-contact areas throughout your home or commercial space. The solution can effectively disinfect a variety of surfaces including wood, glass, metal, tile, and fabric, without causing any damage or discoloration. The Disinfecting Solution staff is trained in accordance with CDC standards and offers sanitizing services as needed, with no long-term contracts required.

Disinfecting Solution is committed to providing professional residential and commercial disinfecting services in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In line with the company's mission to give back to the community it serves, Disinfecting Solution is also dedicating free disinfecting services to select daycare centers in the Las Vegas area. For more information about coronavirus cleaning solutions, or to schedule a service, contact Disinfecting Solution today at 866-800-7768 or email us at info@disinfectingsolution.com

