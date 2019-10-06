+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
DISH reaches long-term carriage agreement with Fox

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Fox Corporation for its owned-and-operated local stations, as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.

In a statement, the company said: "We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About DISH Network L.L.C.
Since 1980, DISH has worked on behalf of consumers to deliver innovation and value. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

