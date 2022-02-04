SMI 12’140 -0.8%  SPI 15’372 -0.8%  Dow 35’090 -0.1%  DAX 15’100 -1.8%  Euro 1.0598 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’087 -1.3%  Gold 1’808 0.2%  Bitcoin 37’637 10.3%  Dollar 0.9252 0.5%  Öl 92.6 1.7% 
05.02.2022 00:13:00

DISH and Tegna Reach New Carriage Agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna Inc. Local stations have been immediately restored on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

