25.12.2020 06:05:00

DISH and Nexstar reach new multi-year carriage agreement, restore local stations to customers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group. Local stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV. In addition, WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package.

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Nexstar-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

For a full list of restored stations, click here.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-and-nexstar-reach-new-multi-year-carriage-agreement-restore-local-stations-to-customers-301198483.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

pagehit