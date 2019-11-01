Discovery's newest program, The Day I Ran China, opens up a new window on professional experience

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery's newest program, The Day I Ran China, focuses on nine major industries in China, and relates the career experience of foreign apprentices. The show tells the story of China in simple words.

On Discovery's new show, viewers can find the answers to many questions including how sustainable materials are being used in the real estate sector; what are the mysteries of the Mars simulation; and what's so special about the new profession of 'tourist policeman'?

The most familiar form of public transport hides some of the changes that we can expect to see in the not-too-distant future

Public transport is an important part of every person's life. The ongoing trend towards urbanization makes it virtually impossible for anyone to live without access to public transport. Even in an industry as common as the one that gets us from point A to point B, there is a side to it that the public is unaware of. In the fifth episode of the newly released The Day I Ran China, foreign apprentices visited an area that is, at this time, completely closed to the public, the National Intelligent Connected Vehicle (Changsha) Pilot Zone, where they personally experienced intelligent transportation with autonomous buses. The show relates to the audience how the AI driving system can free people's hands and how the emergency braking system keeps passengers safe. The precisely controlled braking distance of 0 to 5m was one of the most amazing aspects. The power of technology is changing the way people travel. Through the show, we learn about new forms of urban transportation that we can expect to see on our streets, and even in our skies, in the not-too-distant future.

The real meaning of "China speed"

In the upcoming show, apprentices will travel to Hunan province in China, to visit BROAD Sustainable Built Technology and learn how sustainable building materials are made. The T30 Hotel in Yueyang, a small city in Hunan province, was built with this material in just 15 days. It has also made "China speed" an international headline again. What kind of "secret" is hidden in this material?

Living on Mars

Satellites, satellite probes, manned spaceflight etc., the space industry seems so far away from us, but in the show, The Day I Ran China, audiences will have a further opportunity to take a close look and better understand it. In the new episode, the apprentices will take part in the Space C Program and, forever after, look at the stars in a completely new way.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. In the past several years, China's science and technology, alongside its culture and economy, have gone through stages of tremendous development and witnessed massive changes, bringing about great changes in the country's industries and jobs. The audience will learn the story behind the birth and growth of industries on The Day I Ran China, a show co-produced by Discovery and Mango TV, and one which is proving popular with China's young viewers. From the perspective of several early career professionals, The Day I Ran China presents nine industries in China, giving audiences an unprecedented opportunity to 'get close and personal' with the development of a science- and technology- oriented society, a story which could have been boring, but that is deftly handled through vivid and direct realistic interpretation.

The Day I Ran China is currently airing on four Discovery channels throughout the Asia Pacific region, as well as on Mango TV and Hunan TV. Viewers of Discovery channels will be able to watch the program during prime time every weekend from September 21 to November 24 during Hour China on the network's channels in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan. Viewers in China can watch the show on Mango TV and Hunan TV from September 16 to November 4.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191031/2628073-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191031/2628073-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191031/2628073-1-c

SOURCE Discovery