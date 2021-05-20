SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0978 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’876 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’352 7.8%  Dollar 0.8978 -0.6%  Öl 64.9 -2.6% 

20.05.2021 22:04:00

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav to Deliver Keynote Presentation at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that President and CEO David Zaslav will deliver a keynote presentation at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Discovery's website at https://corporate.discovery.com/. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Discovery:
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in over 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-president-and-ceo-david-zaslav-to-deliver-keynote-presentation-at-the-2021-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301296477.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

﻿

