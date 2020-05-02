+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 01:01:00

Discovery Issues Statement On Recent Market Price Volatility Of Series B Common Stock

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that it is not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in the price of its Series B (DISCB) common stock. Discovery has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others, and Discovery is not aware of any sales or purchase of its Series B common stock by any of its executive officers or directors within the last 30 days. Discovery's management believes it is prudent to advise the market of this given recent fluctuations of its Series B common stock.

About Discovery:
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-issues-statement-on-recent-market-price-volatility-of-series-b-common-stock-301051251.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.

