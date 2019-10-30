+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 19:30:00

Discovery Institute Fellow to Release New Documentary on American Poverty

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Institute research fellow Christopher F. Rufo is set to release his latest feature-length documentary, America Lost, which tells the story of life in three "forgotten American cities"—Youngstown, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee, and Stockton, California.

America Lost reveals the dramatic decline of the American interior through a combination of emotional personal stories and thoughtful conservative commentary. Filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo spent five years gathering these intimate portraits of Americans on the edge. Ultimately, despite these grave challenges, the film offers a glimpse of hope for rebuilding America's families and communities from the bottom up.

America Lost, currently in pre-release, will broadcast nationally on PBS early next year, then go into wide commercial distribution. After the initial rollout, the filmmakers will launch a "social action campaign" to bring the documentary to policymakers, anti-poverty organizations, and community leaders across the country. 

Watch the trailer and learn more at www.americalostfilm.com.

About Christopher F. Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo is executive director of the Documentary Foundation and has directed four films for PBS, Netflix, and international television. He is currently a research fellow at Discovery Institute's Center on Wealth & Poverty and a contributing editor at City Journal, where he covers poverty, homelessness, addiction, and mental illness. Christopher was a 2017 Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow and has appeared on NPR, CNN, ABC, CBS, HLN, and FOX News.

About Discovery Institute
Discovery Institute promotes thoughtful analysis and effective action on local, regional, national and international issues.  The Institute is home to an inter-disciplinary community of scholars and policy advocates dedicated to the reinvigoration of traditional Western principles and institutions and the worldview from which they issued.  Discovery Institute has a special concern for the role that science and technology play in our culture and how they can advance free markets, illuminate public policy and support the theistic foundations of the West. Discovery is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with scholars and fellows located around the country, and even internationally. For more about the mission of Discovery Institute please visit https://www.discovery.org/about/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-institute-fellow-to-release-new-documentary-on-american-poverty-300948470.html

SOURCE Discovery Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:24
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold sollte von Fed-Zinssenkung profitieren
09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
09:03
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street kaum bewegt -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street kaum bewegt -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
US-Indizes bewegen sich nahe der Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB