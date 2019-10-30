Discovery Institute Fellow to Release New Documentary on American Poverty

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Institute research fellow Christopher F. Rufo is set to release his latest feature-length documentary, America Lost, which tells the story of life in three "forgotten American cities"—Youngstown, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee, and Stockton, California.

America Lost reveals the dramatic decline of the American interior through a combination of emotional personal stories and thoughtful conservative commentary. Filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo spent five years gathering these intimate portraits of Americans on the edge. Ultimately, despite these grave challenges, the film offers a glimpse of hope for rebuilding America's families and communities from the bottom up.

America Lost, currently in pre-release, will broadcast nationally on PBS early next year, then go into wide commercial distribution. After the initial rollout, the filmmakers will launch a "social action campaign" to bring the documentary to policymakers, anti-poverty organizations, and community leaders across the country.

Watch the trailer and learn more at www.americalostfilm.com.

About Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo is executive director of the Documentary Foundation and has directed four films for PBS, Netflix, and international television. He is currently a research fellow at Discovery Institute's Center on Wealth & Poverty and a contributing editor at City Journal, where he covers poverty, homelessness, addiction, and mental illness. Christopher was a 2017 Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow and has appeared on NPR, CNN, ABC, CBS, HLN, and FOX News.

About Discovery Institute

Discovery Institute promotes thoughtful analysis and effective action on local, regional, national and international issues. The Institute is home to an inter-disciplinary community of scholars and policy advocates dedicated to the reinvigoration of traditional Western principles and institutions and the worldview from which they issued. Discovery Institute has a special concern for the role that science and technology play in our culture and how they can advance free markets, illuminate public policy and support the theistic foundations of the West. Discovery is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with scholars and fellows located around the country, and even internationally. For more about the mission of Discovery Institute please visit https://www.discovery.org/about/.

