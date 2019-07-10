10.07.2019 22:43:00

Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Jonathan Gross National Director of Clinical Outreach for the Substance Use Disorder Division

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jonathan Gross as National Director of Clinical Outreach for the Substance Use Disorder Division. Discovery Behavioral Health (DBH) is a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, with 77 treatment centers in 11 states. 

Courtesy of Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)

"For the past 10 years, Jonathan has made it his goal and purpose to be of service to individuals and families in need," said Joe Tinervin, President of the Substance Use Disorder Division. "I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Jonathan's contributions to the behavioral health space, and I'm thrilled to have him on board. Jonathan possesses the ideal skill set to help us execute our vision of being the nation's most referred, relevant, and valued behavioral healthcare organization."

Jonathan joins Discovery Behavioral Health from Recovery Ways in Salt Lake City, UT where he acted as the National Director of Referral Relations, overseeing professionals in markets across the United States as well as the Hawaiian Islands. Specializing in substance abuse and complex co-occurring mental health disorders, Jonathan has worked in a variety of roles within behavioral healthcare over the past decade.

In 2009, Jonathan started a 12 month, life skills based sober living environment for young men in Washington State.  Serving as the program director and live-in manager, Jonathan prioritized their recovery and simultaneously provided coaching to help them achieve their individual goals.  While developing sober living housing programs in the Inland Northwest, Jonathan served as the head of life skills coaching, director of admissions, and director of business development for an experiential young adult program called Life Designs.  In 2016, Jonathan joined Acadia Healthcare's national team of Treatment Placement Specialists ™, serving a diverse group of referring clinical professionals in Washington, Oregon, and Southern California.

"Taking the National Director of Clinical Outreach position for the Substance Use Disorder Division of Discovery Behavioral Health is a dream come true," said Jonathan Gross. "This is a leadership team with a proven track record of success, and I'm grateful to work closely with industry leaders that I've looked up to over the years." 

About Discovery Behavioral Health
Discovery Behavioral Health, a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, is committed to providing the ultimate inpatient access, through a strategic mix of geographic locations and tiered pricing that makes life changing care affordable and accessible for the largest possible client base. Discovery continues to expand its footprint nationwide with treatment centers specializing in behavioral health, eating disorders, substance abuse and dual diagnosis. For more information on Discovery Behavioral Health visit, www.discoverybh.com.

Press Contact:
Rogers & Cowan
discoverybehavioralhealth@rogersandcowan.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-behavioral-health-appoints-jonathan-gross-national-director-of-clinical-outreach-for-the-substance-use-disorder-division-300882981.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

