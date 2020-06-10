Discovery Behavioral Health Announces the Appointment of Cameron Bolish as CEO of New Hope Ranch Treatment Center in Austin

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc, (DBH) an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Cameron Bolish as Chief Executive Officer of New Hope Ranch, a provider of addiction and mental health services in the greater Austin, TX area.

Bolish, who is currently completing his PhD in healthcare administration, has an extensive career in the behavioral healthcare industry. Prior to his appointment at New Hope Ranch, he held several senior leadership positions with Acadia Healthcare; most recently serving as CEO of Rebound Behavioral Health Hospital, a freestanding, dual-diagnosis behavioral health campus located in Lancaster, SC.

New Hope Ranch, located in Manor, TX, is a residential treatment center focusing on prevention, assessment, treatment and reintegration for people suffering from substance use disorder. Services are provided on a picturesque, 49-acre ranch just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. It was acquired by DBH in February, 2020.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to the DBH family. His executive skills, in-depth experience and commitment to behavioral health services, will enhance and support the cohesive, safe and efficient healthcare environment that New Hope Ranch is known for," says Joe Tinervin, MSW, President of Discovery Behavioral Health's Substance Use Disorder Division.

New Hope Ranch's mission is twofold: to improve social behavior and enhance personal recovery and growth. The organization strives for a culture of innovation that thrives on the creation of new services to meet the community's needs with effectiveness and professionalism. New Hope Ranch aims to provide an integrated system of high-quality care focused on best practices, easy access to services, and providing a full range of services in an efficient manner.

"I am passionate about fostering strong relationships in the recovery community, both with staff and clients alike, in the pursuit of excellence in the evidence-based treatment of alcohol and drug addiction. I'm ready to lead New Hope Ranch, which has played a valuable role in servicing our military families and veterans through an integrative approach that looks at the whole person, and combines mainstream therapies with complementary and alternative therapies with the aim of bringing healing to all areas of one's life," says Bolish.

New Hope Ranch delivers high quality treatment, grounded in evidenced-based best practices, that are delivered by qualified and compassionate professionals in a therapeutic environment. The facility is committed to its pursuit of creating access to care by working with an expansive insurance panel, a streamlined admissions process, and a commitment to treating co-occurring conditions.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network, U.S. healthcare provider delivering accessible, evidence-based community care for substance use, eating disorders and behavioral health. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's programs include residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

