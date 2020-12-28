SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’433 0.8%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0860 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’875 -1.8%  Bitcoin 24’008 2.9%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.1%  Öl 50.9 -0.8% 
28.12.2020 20:25:00

Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Prosperity Wellness Center

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in behavioral health services, has acquired Prosperity Wellness Center, a 40-bed adult residential facility, specializing in the treatment of substance use disorders.  Located in Tacoma, Washington, Prosperity is the tenth brand name added to Discovery's growing family of brands which includes more than 100 treatment centers in 12 states.  Discovery also operates four outpatient treatment centers in Washington state through ABHC (www.abhc.com) which has locations in Bellevue, Kent, North and West Seattle.  

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)

Prosperity has served Tacoma and surrounding areas for more than 20 years, helping more than 10,000 patients in recovery.  Prosperity is accessible to those who are unable to pay for care through insurance or self-funding and accepts Federal Health Care Plan (which includes SSI, TANF and Apple Health Care (Alternative Benefit Plan).

"The addition of Prosperity Wellness Center supports our core mission of making behavioral healthcare accessible," says John Peloquin, President & CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health.  "Access to quality care has always been our primary mission, but it's importance has been elevated during the pandemic where drug overdoses are spiking nationwide by about 18%.1Washington State in particular, is experiencing an opioid crisis involving prescription opioids, heroin, as well as other illegal manufactured synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.  According to the Department of Health, roughly 700 people die annually from opioid overdose in the state.2"

Peloquin adds, "Our programs are evidence-based and comprehensive.  In addition to the treatment they will receive while at Prosperity, our aftercare programs will keep alumni active and engaged within a safe, supportive community.  We welcome Prosperity Behavioral Health into our growing family of brands." 

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network, U.S. healthcare provider delivering accessible, evidence-based community care for substance use, eating disorders and behavioral health.  Discovery's programs include residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Press Contact:
Sandra Sellani
949.463.8683 mobile
ssellani@discoverybh.com 

1https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/08/13/901627189/u-s-sees-deadly-drug-overdose-spike-during-pandemic

2 https://www.doh.wa.gov/DataandStatisticalReports/HealthDataVisualization/OpioidDashboards#:~:text=Opioids%20in%20Washington%20State,opioid%20overdose%20in%20our%20state 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-behavioral-health-acquires-prosperity-wellness-center-301198740.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.87
2.93 %
Lonza Grp 567.00
2.35 %
Nestle 103.58
2.31 %
ABB 24.93
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’036.50
2.17 %
Givaudan 3’717.00
0.95 %
The Swatch Grp 240.10
0.88 %
LafargeHolcim 48.38
0.69 %
SGS 2’660.00
0.64 %
UBS Group 12.54
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
08:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Rekordrally hält an: Bitcoin schafft es zwischenzeitlich über 28'000 US-Dollar
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Kryptowährungen gewinnen an Bedeutung: Bitcoin könnte laut Experte US-Dollar als Reservewährung ablösen
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zieht an -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
An den US-Börsen werden nach den Weihnachtsfeiertagen Gewinne - und neue Rekordstände - beobachtet. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag kräftig zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit