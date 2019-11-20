Discovering the CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, the Enchanting Residence Project in Bangkok by SC Asset

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nut can be called as one of the most popular residential districts in Bangkok, Thailand, it's just 2 BTS skytrain stops from Ekkamai – Thong Lo BTS stations and it is the area that CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, rare 8 floors condominium with 3 buildings developed by SC Asset is situated and becoming the newest "ready to move-in" condominium that everybody is keeping eyes on with expected rental yield 7% P.A.*

Located just 230 metres, a short 3-minute-walk from On Nut BTS Station, passing important areas such as Asoke, Siam, Victory Monument, Chatuchak and only 30 minutes to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Get connected with many international schools, universities, hospitals and numerous amenities just few minutes from the doorstep in this popular residential area, from Wells International School, Bangkok Prep International School and Srinakharinwirot University to Century Plaza.

All facilities, including a grand Lobby Double Volume Space in Building A, with a coffee shop and smart lockers, Library, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Full Equipped Fitness, plus plentiful green space areas such as Hidden Courtyard and Step Garden. Moreover, the kitchen has been designed to be an exclusive "Close-Kitchen" for selected units, not just because preventing the smell but also giving the feeling of home kitchen.

The price starts from 106,000 USD. CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION involves 487 freeholds on simply over 1.3 acres of land. Unlike many new condominium developments in Bangkok, all units at CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION are delivered fully furnished with living area furniture, bed, dining set, fully-fitted kitchen including hob and hood, fully-fitted bathroom, wardrobe, and air-conditioner. Electrical appliances including refrigerator, microwave oven and washing machine are also provided.

Developed by SC Asset Cooperation PLC., one of Thailand's premier and largest publicly-listed developers and has successfully completed previous projects in Bangkok which have sold exceptionally well.

Bridge Estate (Thailand), as an exclusive agent for SC Asset, is able to provide further details, including special discounts at CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, please contact us at inquiry@bridgethailand.com or call +66 (0) 65 050 5454.

*Terms & Conditions apply

