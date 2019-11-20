+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 07:34:00

Discovering the CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, the Enchanting Residence Project in Bangkok by SC Asset

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nut can be called as one of the most popular residential districts in Bangkok, Thailand, it's just 2 BTS skytrain stops from Ekkamai – Thong Lo BTS stations and it is the area that CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, rare 8 floors condominium with 3 buildings developed by SC Asset is situated and becoming the newest "ready to move-in" condominium that everybody is keeping eyes on with expected rental yield 7% P.A.*

Located just 230 metres, a short 3-minute-walk from On Nut BTS Station, passing important areas such as Asoke, Siam, Victory Monument, Chatuchak and only 30 minutes to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Get connected with many international schools, universities, hospitals and numerous amenities just few minutes from the doorstep in this popular residential area, from Wells International School, Bangkok Prep International School and Srinakharinwirot University to Century Plaza.

All facilities, including a grand Lobby Double Volume Space in Building A, with a coffee shop and smart lockers, Library, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Full Equipped Fitness, plus plentiful green space areas such as Hidden Courtyard and Step Garden. Moreover, the kitchen has been designed to be an exclusive "Close-Kitchen" for selected units, not just because preventing the smell but also giving the feeling of home kitchen.

The price starts from 106,000 USD. CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION involves 487 freeholds on simply over 1.3 acres of land. Unlike many new condominium developments in Bangkok, all units at CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION are delivered fully furnished with living area furniture, bed, dining set, fully-fitted kitchen including hob and hood, fully-fitted bathroom, wardrobe, and air-conditioner. Electrical appliances including refrigerator, microwave oven and washing machine are also provided.

Developed by SC Asset Cooperation PLC., one of Thailand's premier and largest publicly-listed developers and has successfully completed previous projects in Bangkok which have sold exceptionally well.

Bridge Estate (Thailand), as an exclusive agent for SC Asset, is able to provide further details, including special discounts at CHAMBERS ON NUT STATION, please contact us at inquiry@bridgethailand.com  or call +66 (0) 65 050 5454.                                                                  

*Terms & Conditions apply

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191118/2645625-1

SOURCE SC Asset

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.11.19
Rohstoffe: Wieder größere Sorgenfalten
19.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
19.11.19
Schwergewichte hieven SMI auf Rekordhoch
18.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Umfrage sieht Verluste für die Union
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit Abschlägen
Die Börsen in Fernost geben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;