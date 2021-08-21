Discover two emerging businesses at Kalkine Media's INVEST NEST webinar on August 26

|
21.08.2021 01:30:00
SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Media is organising the next edition of the 'INVEST NEST' webinar series, titled '2 Must Know ASX listed Emerging Stories', on August 26, 2021.
There are two emerging companies—Australia-based silica sand explorer VRX Silica Limited and specialist financial services provider Fiducian Group Limited—that are making a mark in the Australian market. The panel consists of Managing Director of VRX Silica, Mr. Bruce Maluish and Executive Chairman of the Fiducian Group Mr. Indy Singh. Both VRX Silica and Fiducian Group are Kalkine's valued clients.
The webinar will help potential investors discover valuable information as top leaders of the companies navigate through insightful business information and discuss emerging themes in the Australian market.
Emerging companies
VRX Silica is a silica sand exploration company, which has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2011. It is the only ASX-listed, pure-play silica sand firm, which possesses advanced development assets with more than 100 years of production life. Mr. Maluish will discuss the success story and future plans of VRX Silica, which has been on the investors' radar.
The Fiducian Group is an ASX-listed specialist financial services organisation providing platform administration, funds management and financial planning with underlying in-house fintech capabilities. The company's success is underpinned by the accumulated knowledge and experience gained across the business areas. Mr. Singh will trace the journey of Fiducian Group, which provides premium wealth services and solutions to its clients.
About Kalkine Media
Kalkine Media operates across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep its readers abreast of the latest and trending news on the equity and commodity markets, the unravelling economy and other business developments.
Contact: honey.bhargava@kalkinepr.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341740/Kalkine_Logo.jpg
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich stärker -- SMI verlässt die Handelswoche etwas fester -- DAX letztlich noch im Plus -- Asiatische Märkte gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone aufschliessen. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte es ins Plus. Das US-Börsenbarometer zeigte sich fester. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den asiatischen Börsen abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}