Discover to Reward Cardmembers Throughout Holiday Season

Today, Discover announced the launch of The Discover Store with Amazon – offering Discover cardmembers exclusive discounts throughout the holiday season.

"This exciting endeavor aims to deliver a truly rewarding customer experience during the holiday shopping season,” said Szabolcs Paldy, senior vice president, marketing with Discover. "We’re looking forward to working with Amazon to make it easier than ever for Discover cardmembers to shop and save.”

The holiday promotion, which runs through December, allows Discover cardmembers access to the following:

The Discover Store on Amazon: A dedicated digital storefront on Amazon will offer Discover cardmembers exclusive access to discounts and deals on a curated selection of products from Amazon Launchpad.

Holiday Pop-Ins at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books Stores: Discover will sponsor holiday pop-ins with curated selections of the season's hottest gifts across select stores. On select days throughout the month of December, select stores will feature free gift wrap for purchases made with a Discover card.

Discover will sponsor holiday pop-ins with curated selections of the season’s hottest gifts across select stores. On select days throughout the month of December, select stores will feature free gift wrap for purchases made with a Discover card. 5% Cash Back at Amazon: From now through December, Discover it® and Discover More® cardmembers can earn 5% Cashback Bonus on up to $1,500 in purchases at Amazon stores, Amazon.com, and more1, when they activate.

"We know our cardmembers love shopping with Amazon, and our holiday offers allow them to minimize their time shopping, and maximize their Discover rewards – all in one place,” added Paldy. "From cashback to complimentary gift wrapping, we’re excited to offer our cardmembers truly unique holiday shopping experiences.”

