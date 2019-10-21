+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 13:00:00

Discover to Reward Cardmembers Throughout Holiday Season

Today, Discover announced the launch of The Discover Store with Amazon – offering Discover cardmembers exclusive discounts throughout the holiday season.

"This exciting endeavor aims to deliver a truly rewarding customer experience during the holiday shopping season,” said Szabolcs Paldy, senior vice president, marketing with Discover. "We’re looking forward to working with Amazon to make it easier than ever for Discover cardmembers to shop and save.”

The holiday promotion, which runs through December, allows Discover cardmembers access to the following:

  • The Discover Store on Amazon: A dedicated digital storefront on Amazon will offer Discover cardmembers exclusive access to discounts and deals on a curated selection of products from Amazon Launchpad.
  • Holiday Pop-Ins at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books Stores: Discover will sponsor holiday pop-ins with curated selections of the season’s hottest gifts across select stores. On select days throughout the month of December, select stores will feature free gift wrap for purchases made with a Discover card.
  • 5% Cash Back at Amazon: From now through December, Discover it® and Discover More® cardmembers can earn 5% Cashback Bonus on up to $1,500 in purchases at Amazon stores, Amazon.com, and more1, when they activate.

"We know our cardmembers love shopping with Amazon, and our holiday offers allow them to minimize their time shopping, and maximize their Discover rewards – all in one place,” added Paldy. "From cashback to complimentary gift wrapping, we’re excited to offer our cardmembers truly unique holiday shopping experiences.”

For more information about Discover, visit www.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1To see the other 5% categories this quarter, go to www.discover.com/five

