Discover Provence and the French Riviera with Odysseys Unlimited: New 12-day Small Group Tour Debuts April 6, 2020

NEWTON, Mass., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cézanne, Van Gogh, Chagall, and Matisse all drew inspiration from the storied beauty of Provence, and now savvy travelers can, as well, on Odysseys Unlimited's new, affordably-priced 12-day small group tour: Discovering Provence with the French Riviera.

From billowy lavender fields to rose-hued salt marshes, hilltop villages to medieval towns, and traditional cowboy ranches to the French Riviera, Odysseys Unlimited's small group relishes la vie Provençale with visits to Aix-en-Provence, Arles, and the quintessential Provençal villages of Lourmarin, Rousillon, Les Baux ,and Saint-Rémy; along with the Camargue region, Avignon, and Nice.

Odysseys Unlimited's tour directors, consistently praised as the best in the industry, will guide the small group every joyful step of the way, illuminating historic sites such as Cézanne's atelier in Aix, the Pont du Gard and the Palais des Papes (Papal Palace) in Avignon, and the UNESCO sites of Roman Arles, while also allowing ample time at leisure to stop and smell the sunflowers.

Small group highlights abound, including a private cooking class from a local Provençal chef, dinner and a wine tasting at a vineyard, a visit to a working manade (traditional ranch) in the Camargue, and a stay at a converted 17th-century convent.

Priced from $3,997 total price from Boston and New York ($3,495 air and land inclusive plus $502 airline taxes and departure fees and slightly higher from other gateway cities), Odysseys Unlimited's 12-day Discovering Provence with the French Riviera debuts April 6, 2020, and has 12 departures through October 12, 2020. There is an optional three-day/two-night extension in Nice on the French Riviera, from $245.

Odysseys Unlimited is introducing three other new small group tours for 2020: Ethiopia, Cradle of Civilization, a fascinating discovery of an ancient land; Ecuador & the Galapagos Islands, a deep dive into Ecuador's colonial heritage, rich artisan culture, and the unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands, and Treasures of Jordan, including rose-red Petra, Roman Jerash, lunar-like Wadi Rum, and the restorative Dead Sea.

Six-time honoree of Travel +Leisure's World's Best Tour Operators award, Odysseys Unlimited is the leader in high quality, affordable small group travel. Limited to 12 – 24 traveling companions, and led by top-rated Odysseys Unlimited tour directors, the company's tours offer a balanced mix of guided tour and time for independent exploration. Odysseys offers fully refundable deposits up to 95 days before departure, and savings of $100 to $300 per trip for repeat guests.

Visit http://www.odysseys-unlimited.com for more details, including the day-by-day itinerary for Discovering Provence with the French Riviera, and to learn more about Odysseys Unlimited's 2019 – 2020 collection of 60 small group tours, or call 1-888-370-6765 ext. 700 to request a free catalog.

 

SOURCE Odysseys Unlimited

