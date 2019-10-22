Discover Financial Services Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $770 Million or $2.36 Per Diluted Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

Third Quarter Results 2019 2018 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $92.5 $86.9 6% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $2,900 $2,724 6% Total net charge-off rate 3.05% 2.97% 8 bps Net income (in millions) $770 $720 7% Diluted EPS $2.36 $2.05 15%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $770 million or $2.36 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $720 million or $2.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. The company’s return on equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 26%.

Commenting on the company's results, Roger Hochschild, CEO and President of Discover, said, "We had a strong third quarter, achieving key objectives for loan growth, margin expansion and credit performance, against the backdrop of continued stability in the consumer sector of the U.S. economy. We continued to invest in our operating model with the objective of driving sustained profitable growth and solid returns.” Hochschild added, "Once again this quarter we generated an outstanding return on equity of 26%, reflecting the strength of our business model. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect to finish the year on a very solid footing, achieving all elements of our 2019 financial and operational guidance.”

Segment Results:

Direct Banking

Direct Banking pretax income of $943 million increased by $20 million from the prior year driven by higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and higher operating expenses.

Total loans ended the quarter at $92.5 billion, up 6% compared to the prior year. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $74.0 billion, up 7% from the prior year. Personal loans increased $51 million, or 1%, from the prior year. Private student loans increased $333 million, or 4%, year-over-year. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $727 million, or 9% from the prior year.

Net interest income increased $179 million, or 8%, from the prior year, driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 10.43%, up 15 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 13.35%, an increase of 29 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by prime rate increases in 2018 as well as favorable portfolio mix, partially offset by higher interest charge-offs and recent prime rate decreases. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 19 basis points from the prior year, primarily as a result of higher market rates.

Other income decreased $12 million, or 3%, from the prior year, primarily driven by higher rewards costs.

The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 2.50%, up 18 basis points from the prior year and up 16 basis points from the prior quarter. The credit card net charge-off rate was 3.32%, up 18 basis points from the prior year and down 17 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate, excluding PCI loans, was 0.69%, down 50 basis points from the prior year and down 4 basis points from the prior quarter. The personal loans net charge-off rate of 3.99% was down 10 basis points from the prior year and down 34 basis points from the prior quarter. The higher overall net charge-off rate was primarily due to the seasoning of recent years' loan growth and supply-driven credit normalization.

Provision for loan losses of $799 million increased $57 million from the prior year as higher net charge-offs were slightly offset by a lower reserve build. The reserve build for the third quarter of 2019 was $98 million, compared to a reserve build of $100 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Expenses were up $90 million from the prior year primarily as a result of increases in employee compensation, professional fees and marketing. Employee compensation increased as a result of higher average salaries and benefits. Professional fees increased primarily in connection with achieving a higher level of recoveries. Marketing expense increased as a result of higher investment in new account acquisition.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income was $51 million in the quarter, up $7 million from the prior year, due to higher revenue driven by transaction volume growth.

Payment Services volume was $62.6 billion, up 7% versus the prior year. PULSE dollar volume was up 5% year-over-year, which reflects the impact of strong growth from existing issuers and acquirers, as well as new issuing and acquiring relationships. Network Partners volume increased by 30% from the prior year driven by AribaPay.

Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2019, the company repurchased approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock for $419 million. Shares of common stock outstanding declined by 1.4% from the prior quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Central time. Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a live audio webcast at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network, comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "aim,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "likely,” and similar expressions. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and there is no undertaking to update or revise them as more information becomes available.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt, and investor sentiment; the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance, and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to tax reform, financial regulatory reform, consumer financial services practices, anti-corruption, and funding, capital and liquidity; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; the company's ability to manage its expenses; the company's ability to successfully achieve card acceptance across its networks and maintain relationships with network participants; the company's ability to sustain and grow its non-card products; difficulty obtaining regulatory approval for, financing, closing, transitioning, integrating or managing the expenses of acquisitions of or investments in new businesses, products or technologies; the company's ability to manage its credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, compliance and legal risk, and strategic risk; the availability and cost of funding and capital; access to deposit, securitization, equity, debt and credit markets; the impact of rating agency actions; the level and volatility of equity prices, commodity prices and interest rates, currency values, investments, other market fluctuations and other market indices; losses in the company's investment portfolio; limits on the company's ability to pay dividends and repurchase its common stock; limits on the company's ability to receive payments from its subsidiaries; fraudulent activities or material security breaches of key systems; the company's ability to remain organizationally effective; the company's ability to increase or sustain Discover card usage or attract new customers; the company's ability to maintain relationships with merchants; the effect of political, economic and market conditions, geopolitical events and unforeseen or catastrophic events; the company's ability to introduce new products or services; the company's ability to manage its relationships with third-party vendors; the company's ability to maintain current technology and integrate new and acquired systems; the company's ability to collect amounts for disputed transactions from merchants and merchant acquirers; the company's ability to attract and retain employees; the company's ability to protect its reputation and its intellectual property; and new lawsuits, investigations or similar matters or unanticipated developments related to current matters. The company routinely evaluates and may pursue acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products, technologies, loan portfolios or deposits, which may involve payment in cash or the company's debt or equity securities.

Additional factors that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors,” "Business - Competition,” "Business - Supervision and Regulation” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and "Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $3,040 $2,977 $2,781 Interest Expense 638 645 558 Net Interest Income 2,402 2,332 2,223 Discount/Interchange Revenue 775 759 753 Rewards Cost 520 460 473 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 255 299 280 Protection Products Revenue 48 49 51 Loan Fee Income 120 102 103 Transaction Processing Revenue 52 48 47 Other Income 23 22 20 Total Other Income 498 520 501 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 2,900 2,852 2,724 Provision for Loan Losses 799 787 742 Employee Compensation and Benefits 439 427 408 Marketing and Business Development 230 224 218 Information Processing & Communications 96 101 89 Professional Fees 189 183 166 Premises and Equipment 26 26 26 Other Expense 127 117 108 Total Other Expense 1,107 1,078 1,015 Income Before Income Taxes 994 987 967 Tax Expense 224 234 247 Net Income $770 $753 $720 Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders $749 $747 $699 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $2.36 $2.32 $2.05 Diluted EPS $2.36 $2.32 $2.05 Common Stock Price (period end) $81.09 $77.59 $76.45 Book Value per share $37.20 $35.97 $32.60 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $110,786 $110,707 $105,842 Total Liabilities 99,069 99,214 94,826 Total Equity 11,717 11,493 11,016 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $110,786 $110,707 $105,842 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1, 2 $92,493 $90,229 $86,894 Average Loans 1, 2 $91,345 $89,358 $85,855 Interest Yield 12.76% 12.82% 12.45% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 3.87% 4.03% 3.63% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate excluding PCI Loans 3 3.93% 4.10% 3.71% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.05% 3.22% 2.97% Net Principal Charge-off Rate excluding PCI Loans 3 3.09% 3.27% 3.03% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) excluding PCI Loans 3 2.32% 2.18% 2.22% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) excluding PCI Loans 3 1.06% 1.04% 1.00% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $891 $898 $785 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $702 $718 $642 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $156 $158 $135 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days 3 $2,114 $1,939 $1,894 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days 3 $968 $922 $854 Allowance for Loan Loss (period end) $3,299 $3,202 $2,927 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 4 $97 $69 $100 Reserve Rate 3.57% 3.55% 3.37% Reserve Rate excluding PCI Loans 3 3.59% 3.58% 3.41% CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $73,968 $72,393 $69,253 Average Loans $73,248 $71,492 $68,613 Interest Yield 13.35% 13.44% 13.06% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 4.25% 4.43% 3.90% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.32% 3.49% 3.14% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2.50% 2.34% 2.32% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.21% 1.18% 1.12% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $784 $789 $674 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $611 $623 $543 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $1,847 $1,692 $1,608 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $897 $857 $777 Allowance for Loan Loss (period end) $2,799 $2,691 $2,424 Reserve Change Build/(Release) $108 $69 $90 Reserve Rate 3.78% 3.72% 3.50% Total Discover Card Volume $41,168 $39,935 $39,414 Discover Card Sales Volume $37,432 $36,664 $35,896 Rewards Rate 1.38% 1.25% 1.31% SEGMENT- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Direct Banking $943 $941 $923 Payment Services 51 46 44 Total $994 $987 $967 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $47,535 $47,389 $45,244 Network Partners 6,656 5,950 5,113 Diners Club International 5 8,386 8,472 8,370 Total Payment Services 62,577 61,811 58,727 Discover Network - Proprietary 38,722 37,891 36,642 Total $101,299 $99,702 $95,369 1 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 2 Purchased Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans are loans that were acquired in which a deterioration in credit quality occurred between the origination date and the acquisition date. These loans were initially recorded at fair value and accrete interest income over the estimated lives of the loans as long as cash flows are reasonably estimable, even if the loans are contractually past due. PCI loans are private student loans and are included in total loan receivables. 3 Excludes PCI loans (described above) which are accounted for on a pooled basis. Since a pool is accounted for as a single asset with a single composite interest rate and aggregate expectation of cash flows, the past-due status of a pool, or that of the individual loans within a pool, is not meaningful. Because the Company is recognizing interest income on a pool of loans, it is all considered to be performing. 4 Allowance for loan loss includes the net change in reserves on PCI pools having no remaining non-accretable difference which does not impact the reserve change build/(release) in provision for loan losses. 5 Volume is derived from data provided by licensees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment. Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

