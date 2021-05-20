|
20.05.2021 15:57:00
Discover Bengbu: A Shining Pearl by Huaihe River
BENGBU, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn on the city of Bengbu:
Bengbu in northern Anhui province is often dubbed "Pearl City" as it was once a beautiful pearl fishing spot.
Bengbu has been a railway hub in East China since 1911. The city is also the largest port along the 1,000-kilometer Huaihe River, which divides southern and northern China.
Its geographic location has resulted in the city becoming a historic town, an industrial base, as well as a melting pot of cultures and cuisines from the south and the north.
Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street freundlich -- SMI in Grün -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt erholen sich die Kurse am Donnerstag. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
