Discounted Radon System Installation From 5280 Radon Mitigation For Radon Action Month in Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5280 Radon Mitigation is currently offering $150 off of a Radon Mitigation System installation for the month of January for National Radon Action Month.

The company says that Colorado residents may be unaware that their homes should be tested for high levels of radon gas. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, approximately 50% of Colorado homes have radon levels higher than the action limit of 4.0 picocuries per liter of air (pCl/i ) recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

If a home is found to have radon levels above the EPA guidelines, 5280 Radon Mitigation guarantees to bring the radon levels below the threshold with Radon Mitigation Services. The company offers free no-pressure estimates for homes and businesses and a 7-year system warranty for all radon mitigation systems installed. If at any time during the 7-year warranty period a home's radon levels go above 4.0pCi/L, the company will fix it free of charge. Additionally, customers receive a free radon test kit to assess the performance of their new radon mitigation system post-installation.

"Most people don't realize that radon is the largest exposure to radiation and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. We want to make sure that all Coloradans have access to clean air in their homes. Our expert technicians and installers are certified through the National Radon Proficiency Program (NRPP) and are committed to making sure your loved ones can breathe easy," said Bryan Coy, Owner of 5280 Radon Mitigation.

Take advantage of this special offer by calling (720) 695-6677 or by scheduling a free estimate.

About 5280 Radon Mitigation:

5280 Radon Mitigation serves homeowners and businesses throughout the front range of Colorado, from Colorado Springs to Ft. Collins. They provide reliable radon testing and radon mitigation systems at an affordable price with an industry-leading 7-year warranty. The company also works with real estate agents and home inspectors to ensure homebuyers move into healthy homes.

http://5280radonmitigation.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discounted-radon-system-installation-from-5280-radon-mitigation-for-radon-action-month-in-colorado-301199058.html

SOURCE 5280 Radon Mitigation

